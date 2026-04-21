Scientists Investigate Weed Killer Link to Colon Cancer Surge

New research suggests a widely used weed killer may be connected to increasing colon cancer rates among young people, raising questions for public health.

Researchers are investigating a potential connection between a commonly used weed killer and the rising rates of colon and rectal cancer seen in younger adults. This line of inquiry is drawing attention as multiple studies identify worrying epidemiological trends and possible underlying biological mechanisms.

Early-Onset Colon Cancer on the Rise

In recent years, data from the National Cancer Institute's SEER program and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have highlighted a growing incidence of colon and rectal cancers among adults under 50, a group previously considered at relatively low risk. According to the American Cancer Society, while overall colorectal cancer rates have declined in older adults, rates among younger age groups have increased since the mid-1990s. The reasons for this shift remain largely unknown, prompting scientists to examine possible environmental and lifestyle factors.

Investigating the Role of Glyphosate

Business Insider reports that glyphosate, the active ingredient in the widely used herbicide Roundup, is now under scrutiny for its potential role in these early-onset cancers. Glyphosate-based weed killers have been used extensively in agriculture and home gardening for decades. Regulatory data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirm its prevalence in the American environment and food supply.

While glyphosate has long been evaluated for toxicity, recent scientific advances allow researchers to look for its molecular fingerprints in human tissues. Business Insider notes that epigenetic changes—chemical modifications to DNA that can alter gene activity without changing the genetic code—have been observed in colon cancer cells from young adults. Some scientists believe these epigenetic markers may be linked to glyphosate exposure, though causation has not been definitively established.

What the Science Says

Colon and rectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S., with about 150,000 new cases each year, according to SEER.

diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S., with about 150,000 new cases each year, according to SEER. Incidence rates among adults under 50 have increased by approximately 2% annually since the mid-1990s, per the American Cancer Society.

Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the U.S., with millions of pounds applied each year (EPA).

Business Insider highlights that while animal studies and some epidemiological research have previously raised concerns about glyphosate and cancer, regulatory agencies like the EPA continue to evaluate the data. The SEC filings of Monsanto (now part of Bayer AG), the maker of Roundup, reflect ongoing legal and scientific scrutiny.

Industry and Regulatory Response

Manufacturers, including Bayer CropScience, maintain that glyphosate is safe when used as directed and point to regulatory reviews supporting its safety profile. The EPA's official glyphosate review page details ongoing risk assessments and the current regulatory status of the chemical.

However, as Business Insider reports, the emergence of epigenetic evidence connecting glyphosate exposure to early-onset colon cancer is prompting calls for deeper investigation. Scientists stress that more comprehensive, long-term studies are needed before causality can be confirmed or ruled out.

Looking Ahead

The potential link between glyphosate and rising colon cancer rates among young people remains an open scientific question. Ongoing research into epigenetic mechanisms, environmental exposures, and shifting lifestyle factors is expected to shape future regulatory decisions and public health recommendations. In the meantime, public health officials continue to urge young adults to monitor symptoms and adhere to evolving screening guidelines for colorectal cancer.