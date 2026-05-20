Scientists Close In on Why Humans Are Mostly Right-Handed

New research sheds light on why most people are right-handed, offering fresh insight into genetics, brain development, and evolution.

Why are almost nine out of ten people right-handed? A longstanding scientific mystery may be closer to an answer, as recent research highlights the interplay between genetics, brain development, and evolutionary pressures in shaping human handedness.

The Prevalence of Right-Handedness

Globally, about 90% of humans are right-handed, a statistic consistently observed across cultures and time periods. This overwhelming dominance is contrasted by a minority of left-handed individuals, who make up roughly 10% of the population, and an even smaller fraction who are ambidextrous. Data compiled by Our World in Data confirms that these proportions have remained remarkably stable over decades, suggesting deep biological roots.

Genetic and Biological Factors

While the tendency toward right-handedness is clear, its underlying causes have been debated. Recent advances in genetics have identified dozens of genetic variants associated with handedness. However, as explained in a review of genetic evidence, no single gene dictates whether a person will be right- or left-handed. Instead, it appears to be a complex trait with contributions from multiple genes, each exerting a small effect on brain asymmetry and motor control.

Genome-wide studies have linked handedness to over 40 genetic markers.

Most of these variants are involved in early brain development, particularly related to left-right asymmetry .

. Environmental factors, such as prenatal conditions, may also play a role, though evidence is less consistent.

Evolutionary Theories

The question of why right-handedness became so dominant is addressed in both genetic and evolutionary frameworks. According to Britannica's overview of handedness, one leading theory suggests that as human societies developed, coordination for tool use, language, and cooperation favored a shared hand preference. A majority of right-handed individuals could work more efficiently together, especially in tasks requiring synchronized action.

Other evolutionary explanations consider that consistent hand preference may reduce brain wiring complexity, with most language and fine-motor functions lateralized to the left hemisphere in right-handers. This specialization could offer cognitive or energetic advantages, though some researchers argue that left-handedness persists due to frequency-dependent selection, where a minority trait is maintained because it provides certain advantages in specific contexts, such as sports or combat.

Current Research and Open Questions

Although significant progress has been made, scientists caution that handedness is not determined by nature alone. The Genetics Home Reference notes that cultural pressures, early childhood experiences, and even random developmental variation can all influence which hand a child ultimately favors.

Key discoveries from recent studies include:

Handedness appears as early as prenatal development , with fetuses showing a preference for sucking the right thumb.

, with fetuses showing a preference for sucking the right thumb. Brain scans reveal structural and functional differences in the motor cortex and corpus callosum between right- and left-handed people.

Despite a genetic component, parents' handedness is only weakly predictive of their children's preference.

Looking Ahead

As genetic technologies improve and more large-scale studies are conducted, researchers expect to refine their understanding of why right-handedness prevails. The convergence of genetic, neurological, and evolutionary evidence is bringing science closer to unraveling this uniquely human trait, but as Gizmodo and other outlets note, some mysteries remain.

For readers interested in the science and history of handedness, explore comprehensive global data, delve into recent genetic studies, or learn more through the Genetics Home Reference explainer.