Antarctica is home to the planet’s most pronounced gravity anomaly, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as Earth’s strongest “gravity hole.” Recent research has unraveled the mystery behind this unique feature, providing fresh insight into the continent’s ancient geological history and the underlying forces shaping our planet.

Understanding Antarctica’s Gravity ‘Hole’

Gravity on Earth is not uniform; it varies depending on the distribution of mass in the planet’s crust and mantle. In Antarctica, gravity measurements have consistently revealed a notable negative anomaly, meaning gravity is weaker there than in most other regions. This so-called ‘gravity hole’ has puzzled scientists for decades, with researchers using data from satellites, ground-based surveys, and geophysical models to understand its origin.

Antarctica’s gravity anomaly is the strongest on Earth , with measurements showing values significantly lower than the global average.

, with measurements showing values significantly lower than the global average. The anomaly is most pronounced in East Antarctica, particularly beneath the Wilkes Subglacial Basin.

Global gravity field models and GRACE satellite data have confirmed these findings, supporting decades of ground-based observations.

What Causes the Gravity Deficit?

Scientists have now traced the origin of the anomaly to geological processes that occurred hundreds of millions of years ago. According to recent peer-reviewed studies, including new analysis highlighted by Phys.org, the gravity deficit is primarily the result of a massive region of the mantle that is less dense than its surroundings, lying beneath the Antarctic crust.

This low-density mantle structure likely formed during the breakup of the supercontinent Gondwana around 180 million years ago. As the landmass split, parts of the Earth’s lithosphere thinned, and hot, buoyant mantle upwelled beneath Antarctica. Over time, this process created a large region where the mantle is less dense and thus exerts a weaker gravitational pull at the surface.

Research published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters and detailed on Phys.org emphasizes the role of this ancient tectonic activity. The findings are supported by extensive seismic imaging and gravity modeling from teams around the world.

Broader Implications for Earth Science

The discovery has significant implications for understanding Antarctica’s geology and the dynamics of Earth’s interior. The gravity anomaly influences the thickness of the ice sheet above and affects how mass loss in Antarctica contributes to changes in global sea level, as explained by NASA’s Antarctica gravity explainer.

Understanding the gravity field helps scientists monitor ice mass changes over time and predict future sea-level rise.

over time and predict future sea-level rise. The anomaly provides rare insight into the history of supercontinents and the forces driving continental drift.

It also advances knowledge of how deep Earth processes shape the planet’s surface and climate over millions of years.

What Comes Next?

Researchers continue to refine gravity field models using satellite missions and ground-based surveys. These efforts not only deepen our understanding of Antarctica’s ancient past but also help predict how ongoing changes—such as ice sheet melting—will impact the planet’s future.

As scientists integrate new data and technology, the story of Antarctica’s gravity anomaly will continue to offer clues about Earth’s dynamic interior and the evolving climate system.