John McGinn's deflected 28th-minute goal gave Scotland a 1-0 win over Haiti, ending a 36-year World Cup drought and putting them top of Group C.

Scotland’s wait ended in a match that was nervy, uneven and exactly the sort of tournament football many fans fear is fading from the elite game. John McGinn’s 28th-minute strike, deflected off a Haitian defender and past Johny Placide, was enough for a 1-0 victory over Haiti in Group C at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The result delivered Scotland their first World Cup win since 1990 and their first victory in a World Cup opener since beating New Zealand 5-2 at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. It also gave the national team their first World Cup goal since 1998, a sharp reminder of how long Scotland have been waiting for a decisive night at the finals. The Tartan Army helped turn the 64,146 crowd into a noisy Scottish venue, even in a stadium hosting a men’s World Cup match for the first time since 1994 and one of seven scheduled there.

Haiti’s presence gave the opener a different kind of weight. This was only their second World Cup appearance, and their first since 1974, a 52-year gap that ranks among the longest in tournament history. FIFA and Concacaf both highlighted the scale of that return, and the team arrived after Sébastien Migné, appointed in June 2024, had guided Haiti through a qualifying run of six wins in six matches in the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League. Haiti’s squad included captain Johny Placide and leading scorer Duckens Nazon, but they could not find a way through Scotland’s organized resistance.

Source: english.ahram.org.eg

The result mattered beyond the two teams. Scotland moved to the top of Group C after Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1, giving the opening round an early twist that underlined how little is settled in a tournament still capable of producing shocks, deflections and momentum swings that club football increasingly smooths away. For Scotland, the win was more than a result; it was a rare release after 36 years without a World Cup victory. For Haiti, the night marked a return that carried 52 years of history into one of the biggest World Cups ever staged, with 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Photo by Raditya Narendrasuta

Eric Gaba (Sting – fr:Sting) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In a sport often shaped by money, structure and predictability, Scotland against Haiti offered something older and more elemental: national identity exposed, pressure immediate and the entire meaning of the game hanging on one deflection.