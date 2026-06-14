Scotland end 28-year World Cup wait with win over Haiti

At 2am, crowds from Glasgow to Inverness watched John McGinn’s goal end 10,217 days of waiting and send Scotland back into a men’s World Cup at last.

Scotland’s return to the men’s World Cup turned into a countrywide night shift, with supporters filling bars, fan zones and special event spaces long before dawn. In Glasgow, crowds packed the OVO Hydro and the Barras Art and Design Centre, while similar gatherings drew fans together in Aberdeen and Inverness as Scotland met Haiti in Boston.

The reward arrived in a 1-0 win decided by John McGinn’s first-half goal, a result that gave Scotland their first World Cup victory since 1990. The match kicked off at 2am UK time on Sunday, June 14, 2026, and it carried the weight of a 28-year absence from the men’s tournament, a span the Scottish FA described as 10,217 days since the last appearance, a loss to Morocco in Saint-Étienne in 1998.

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For supporters who had waited through every near miss since then, the night was about more than three points or a clean sheet. It marked a return to the global stage for a team that had spent about two weeks in the United States before the opener, including a week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had arrived in Boston fresh from a 4-0 warm-up win over Bolivia.

The scenes across Scotland reflected how deeply the moment cut across generations. Older fans who remembered 1998 watched alongside younger supporters seeing a men’s World Cup for the first time, all of them part of the same early-morning surge of noise, flags and nerves. The shared viewing spaces made the result feel communal, not private, and the goal in Boston became a national release as much as a sporting one.

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Steve Clarke’s side now carry a victory that restores Scotland to a tournament stage denied for nearly three decades. The win over Haiti did not just end a drought; it reconnected a country with a competition many had begun to fear would stay out of reach.