Scotland eye history as three points could reach World Cup last 32

Scotland's return to the World Cup now runs through a new 48-team trapdoor: three points could still send them into the last 32.

Scotland's return to the World Cup now comes with a new kind of safety net. In FIFA's 48-team format, 12 groups of four produce 32 knockout teams, with the top two in each group joined by the eight best third-placed sides, so a team that finishes third can still survive if its record stacks up across the tournament.

That matters because Steve Clarke's side arrive after ending a 28-year wait for the finals by beating Denmark 4-2 on 18 November 2025. UEFA lists Scotland's qualifying record as W4 D1 L1, with 13 goals scored and seven conceded, and says Clarke became the first head coach to take Scotland to three major finals tournaments.

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The route ahead is clear. Scotland open against Haiti in Boston on 14 June 2026, then face Morocco on 20 June and Brazil on 25 June. Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay are among the players expected to carry the campaign, while Billy Gilmour withdrew after a friendly injury and was replaced by Tyler Fletcher.

Source: c.files.bbci.co.uk

The mathematics are what make this campaign different from the Scotland teams that fell short before. Three points will not guarantee progression, but it can be enough for one of the eight third-place berths if Scotland finish with a strong goal difference and enough separation from the other third-place sides. Four points would make the path far more comfortable; two would leave Clarke relying on other results. That is why the expanded format could allow Scotland to play with pragmatism rather than desperation, especially with Morocco and Brazil still to come after the opening match.

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Scotland's World Cup record remains modest, with UEFA listing the group stage as their best finish across nine appearances, and this will be their first finals since 1998. Craig Gordon said the Denmark qualifier was emotional and something that would take time to sink in, while Clarke called it a "play-off final" and said Scotland had done it "the hard way". Now the hard part is different: turning qualification into a route past the group stage for the first time in the country's World Cup history.