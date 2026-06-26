Brazil’s 3-0 win in Miami left Scotland sixth among third-placed teams and hanging on a shrinking chance of reaching the last 32.

Brazil’s 3-0 victory in Miami left Scotland’s World Cup fate outside Steve Clarke’s control and pushed a once-plausible route to the knockout rounds into a narrow waiting game. Vinícius Júnior scored twice and Matheus Cunha added the third as Brazil clinched top spot in Group C, while Clarke admitted afterward: “I think we’re going home.”

Scotland now need to finish inside the eight best third-placed teams to reach the Round of 32, the route created by FIFA’s new 48-team format, which sends the top two sides from each of the 12 groups through along with the eight strongest third-place finishers. That structure makes goal difference a decisive factor when teams are level on points, and Scotland were sixth in the third-place standings after the Brazil defeat, on minus-three.

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Scotland opened with a 1-0 win over Haiti, then lost 1-0 to Morocco, leaving Wednesday’s match against five-time world champions Brazil decisive before kick-off. The 3-0 defeat in Miami narrowed the margin further, with several third-place fixtures still to be completed before Scotland’s place can be confirmed or denied.

Source: cryptobriefing.com

BBC Sport’s projection put Scotland’s hopes at 42% before the Brazil game and 5.26% afterward, reflecting the way the defeat left Clarke’s side dependent on other matches and tie-breaks rather than their own final result. Scotland can no longer improve their position; they can only hope the remaining third-place teams finish on worse points totals and goal difference than their own.

WATP at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

This is Scotland’s first World Cup in 28 years, and they have never previously reached the knockout rounds.