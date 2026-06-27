Scotland face World Cup exit after Brazil defeat leaves hopes hanging

Brazil left Scotland on the brink, with Steve Clarke’s side scoring once in three games after a 28-year World Cup wait.

Scotland’s World Cup comeback reached a breaking point in Miami when Brazil beat Steve Clarke’s side 3-0, leaving their route to the knockout stage hanging on the margins of third-place qualification. After 28 years away from the finals, Scotland had reached the tournament and taken three points, but the performance against Brazil raised the harder question: had Clarke’s team grown once it got there?

The answer, from the evidence of the group stage, is uneasy. Scotland opened with a 1-0 win over Haiti in Boston on 14 June, then lost 1-0 to Morocco in Boston on 20 June before the Brazil defeat on 25 June. That left Scotland with just one goal scored across three matches, and Clarke later said the Brazil loss was largely self-inflicted and that Scotland had been punished for giving Brazil chances. He also said after the defeat that he thought his side were probably going home.

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Clarke’s selection choices showed both the breadth of the squad and the limits of the project. FIFA highlighted the striking age spread in Scotland’s 2026 group, with 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon and 19-year-old Findlay Curtis both in the squad. Billy Gilmour withdrew injured after a friendly against Curaçao and was replaced by Tyler Fletcher, while Andy Robertson led the side as captain. The mix pointed to a squad stretched between experience and transition, but the final numbers suggested the attacking end never caught up with the defensive discipline.

That was the central tension in Clarke’s management. After beating Haiti, he said Scotland could progress if they kept the same defensive resilience, and the opening result briefly backed that claim. But the Morocco and Brazil defeats exposed a side that did not create enough pressure of its own and too often relied on staying in matches rather than taking control of them. Against Brazil, once the margin opened, Scotland had no obvious route back.

Source: cryptobriefing.com

Clarke has managed Scotland since May 2019 and took them to UEFA EURO 2020, their first major tournament in 23 years, but both that finals and EURO 2024 ended in the group stage. UEFA records this as Scotland’s ninth World Cup appearance and still their best finish remains the group stage, with near-misses on goal difference in 1974, 1978 and 1982. That history makes the 2026 campaign significant, but the early signs suggest this was more a case of reaching the tournament than truly changing Scotland’s level once there.