Scotland face World Cup exit after heavy Brazil defeat

Scotland were left sixteenth? No, sixth in the third-place table after a 3-0 loss to Brazil, with Steve Clarke saying: "I think we are going home."

Scotland’s World Cup hopes were left hanging by a thread after a 3-0 defeat to Brazil pushed Steve Clarke’s side from second to sixth in the third-place table. Scotland can still reach the last 32 only as one of the top eight third-place teams, but Clarke admitted: "I think we are going home."

The margin mattered as much as the result. Before kick-off, Scotland had been second in the third-place standings; after the heavy loss, they were plunged into severe danger of elimination once the group stage is completed, with six teams still below them at the time of reporting. John McGinn said, "We have given ourselves a more difficult chance" and "It's unlikely now but we will see," while Andy Robertson added, "If you ask me now, I don't think it is enough. Time will tell. The next couple of days will be horrible."

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The defeat was especially damaging because Scotland had arrived in position to build on a rare surge of momentum. McGinn’s first-half goal in the 1-0 win over Haiti in Boston on June 14 gave Scotland their first World Cup goal since Craig Burley scored against Norway in 1998 and their first World Cup finals win since 1990. That result briefly eased pressure on a squad trying to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time in its history.

Instead, the Brazil setback revived the old arithmetic of third-place survival. Scotland finished their group on three points behind Brazil and Morocco, and can progress only if enough other results go their way. Opta had put Scotland’s chances of reaching the next round at 43.5 per cent before the final group matches, but that calculation was overtaken by a defeat that left their fate dependent on outcomes elsewhere, with a verdict due in the early hours of Sunday.

Eric Gaba (Sting – fr:Sting) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The group also carried a heavy historical echo. Scotland, Brazil and Morocco were drawn together once before at France 1998, and Scotland’s return to the finals after a 28-year absence had already been framed as progress. Now it may be remembered as an opportunity lost as much as a campaign revived.