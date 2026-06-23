Scotland fans swap Boston takeover for heat and spread-out Miami scene

Scotland’s fans traded Boston’s packed takeover for Miami’s heat, marching Calle Ocho before a Brazil clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

Scotland’s travelling support has shifted from a concentrated takeover in Boston to a looser, hotter and more South American-feeling scene in Miami, where the Tartan Army is now preparing for a decisive World Cup group match against Brazil. After days of turning Boston into a temporary home base, Scotland fans found a city that felt bigger, more spread out and less like a single fan enclave.

The contrast was stark on Monday in Miami, where temperatures climbed to just below 35 degrees Celsius and the heat index made it feel closer to 43. Fans marched through Little Havana and along Calle Ocho before heading toward loanDepot Park, a setting that brought them into the middle of a city shaped by a large Hispanic community and strong followings for Brazil and Argentina. Miami police estimated the crowd at anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 participants, underscoring how the gathering stretched across the neighborhood rather than settling into one compact fan zone.

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That is a different rhythm from Boston, where Scotland supporters staged what felt like a full takeover around Fenway Park. At least 5,000 people attended a Scotland Day event there, part of a run of celebrations that also included a Red Sox and Fenway Park stop. In Boston, the crowd density and familiar sporting landmarks made the tournament feel centered on Scotland. In Miami, supporters said the experience felt more like a holiday with a football game attached.

Source: Mel Musto

The Miami stop also tied Scotland more directly to the city’s baseball and commercial machinery. The Marlins hosted the Tartan Army at their game against the Texas Rangers with a special ticket package, and the first 250 members of the supporters’ group received a voucher for one free beer. Billy Gilmour delivered the ceremonial first pitch, turning a football fan outing into a cross-sport spectacle that fit Miami’s entertainment-first approach.

VJPannozzo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Scotland fans, the trip carries extra weight because they waited nearly 30 years to follow their team to a World Cup again. That makes Wednesday’s meeting with Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, more than just another group-stage fixture. Scotland still had a route to the knockout rounds, but the bigger story has been how the World Cup changes as it moves from Boston’s tight fan takeover to Miami’s heat, distance and commercial scale.