Scotland left hanging after Brazil cruise to World Cup group win

Vinícius Júnior struck twice and Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive errors in a 3-0 Miami win that sent Scotland into third-place limbo.

Brazil punished Scotland’s mistakes with ruthless precision at Hard Rock Stadium, winning 3-0 in Miami Gardens and sealing first place in Group C. Vinícius Júnior scored in the seventh minute and again in first-half stoppage time, and Matheus Cunha added the third in the 60th minute as Brazil advanced to the Round of 32 as group winners.

The result left Scotland stranded in third place and depending on results elsewhere to reach the knockout rounds as one of the eight best third-placed teams. It also dragged up a familiar burden: Scotland have never reached the knockout stage of the men’s World Cup, and this defeat made that history feel even heavier as every defensive lapse carried immediate punishment.

Brazil looked like a side built for the next phase of the tournament. They arrived in Miami after a 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 3-0 win over Haiti, then took full advantage of Scotland’s fragility when the match opened up. Neymar Jr. also returned to international football for Brazil for the first time since 2023, adding another layer of significance to a night that underlined the depth and threat in Brazil’s squad.

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Scotland, by contrast, paid for every small error on the biggest stage. Reports pointed to costly defensive mistakes involving Scott McKenna and Angus Gunn, and Brazil did not hesitate to turn those openings into goals. By the final whistle, the difference between the teams was not just the scoreline but the manner of it: Brazil played with the ruthless control of a knockout-ready contender, while Scotland were left to count the cost of a collapse that narrowed their path to the next round to the slimmest of margins.