Scotland lose 3-0 to Brazil, World Cup last-32 hopes hang in balance

Vinicius Junior struck twice as Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 in Miami, leaving Steve Clarke’s side stranded in third and anxiously checking the other groups.

Brazil punished Scotland’s wasteful evening in Miami with a 3-0 win that left Steve Clarke’s team stranded on the edge of the World Cup knockout places. Vinicius Junior scored twice and Matheus Cunha added the third in the 60th minute, turning a promising start into a defeat that may yet cost Scotland a place in the round of 32.

Clarke made four changes from the previous match against Morocco, bringing in Scott McKenna, Kenny McLean, Ben Gannon-Doak and Lawrence Shankland for Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie and Che Adams. Scotland began brightly in the sweltering heat and humidity inside Hard Rock Stadium, with their supporters vastly outnumbered in the stands, and Ben Gannon-Doak went close in a one-on-one chance early on. For a brief spell Scotland looked capable of unsettling Brazil, but a McKenna error handed Vinicius Junior the opener in the 6th minute and the same forward struck again in first-half injury time after Scotland had survived a VAR reprieve when Brazil briefly thought they had a second.

AI-generated illustration

Andy Robertson was forced off injured at half-time, compounding a night that had already turned against Scotland before the interval. Cunha finished the game on the hour, and Brazil closed out the result.

Source: talksport.com

Scotland had already secured third place in Group C before kick-off, but the size of the defeat badly damaged their goal difference. Under the 2026 World Cup format, eight of the 12 third-placed teams advance to the round of 32, and after this result Scotland were sixth in that table with a minus-three goal difference, still dependent on results elsewhere. Clarke said after the match that it felt like Scotland were “going home”, while John McGinn said Brazil had punished Scotland for self-inflicted mistakes. Clarke also said Scotland had created chances but had not taken them, and that at this level those errors are costly.