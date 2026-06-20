Scotland lose to Morocco, face must-win Brazil clash at World Cup

Saibari struck after 70 seconds, and Scotland spent the night chasing Morocco before a Brazil showdown became a must-win.

Scotland’s World Cup return was measured against a ruthless first minute and a stubborn second half, and the verdict in Boston was unsettlingly clear. Morocco, the champions of Africa, scored through Ismael Saibari after about 70 seconds and held on for a 1-0 win that left Steve Clarke’s side needing a result against Brazil to keep progression alive.

For Scotland, the defeat felt like a referendum on identity as much as a scoreline. Clarke’s team showed the resilience that has carried them into three major tournaments in succession, but the night also exposed the edge of their technical limitations. Scotland did not register a shot until the 46th minute, a stark indicator of how hard Morocco controlled the tempo after the early goal.

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The opening spell was the difference. Morocco threatened to blow Scotland away before the match had settled, then settled into a disciplined shape after Saibari’s strike. Scotland, backed by a substantial Tartan Army presence in Boston, were left to chase the game without the incision needed to turn pressure into clear chances. The atmosphere underlined how far this group has come, with Scotland back at the men’s World Cup for the first time in 28 years, since 1998, but the performance also asked whether progress under Clarke has now reached a ceiling.

There were also frustrations over refereeing decisions, with Scotland denied at least one penalty claim. Incidents involving John McGinn and Scott McTominay added to the sense that Scotland were never quite allowed to build momentum, even if the deeper problem was their inability to impose themselves for long enough to force the issue. Angus Gunn and the rest of the side were left to absorb Morocco’s early authority and then play catch-up for the rest of the evening.

Clarke’s achievement remains substantial. Taking Scotland to three major tournaments in a row has changed the country’s baseline expectation and given this squad credibility on the biggest stage. But Brazil now stands as the real test of whether that credibility can become something greater. If Scotland can respond there, Boston will look like a warning accepted. If not, the night against Morocco will read as the point where resilience alone proved insufficient.