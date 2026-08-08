Scotland target new head coach appointment within two weeks

The Scottish FA wants Steve Clarke’s successor in place within two weeks after his 28 June exit. Ian Maxwell said candidates were already making contact within hours.

The Scottish FA wants Steve Clarke’s successor in place within two weeks after his resignation on 28 June, a rapid timetable that underlines how quickly Scotland has moved from celebration of stability to a search for renewal. Clarke’s seven-year spell, which began in May 2019, ended after Scotland’s 2026 World Cup exit and a group-stage return of three points.

The appointment now has to solve a specific problem: how to preserve the standards Clarke set while giving Scotland a sharper route into the next major qualifying cycle. Clarke took Scotland to three major tournaments and became the country’s most successful head coach, but the next appointment will be judged on whether it can sustain that level and develop the squad beyond the core that carried Clarke through Hampden campaigns and into the World Cup cycle.

That urgency explains the pace around the vacancy. Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said he had already heard from prospective candidates within hours of Clarke’s departure, a sign that the role is drawing immediate interest despite the scale of the rebuild. BBC Sport described it as a “monster job”, and the names circulating around the post, including David Moyes, Ange Postecoglou, Roberto Martinez, Kasper Hjulmand and Rafael Benítez, show the range of profiles being discussed.

Clarke’s exit also gives the process an unusual edge. He signed a new four-year contract in May 2026 before stepping down only weeks later, turning what looked like continuity into a sudden reset. The new head coach will not just inherit a squad, but the expectation that Scotland can keep qualifying for major tournaments without another long bedding-in period.

Steven Naismith has already said he expects to remain involved with the Scotland setup under the next head coach and is ready to help in any capacity, a potential source of continuity if the Scottish FA moves quickly. For the association, the benchmark is clear: appoint fast, settle the structure, and make sure the next cycle begins with a coach who can match Clarke’s tournament record while building for the one after that.