Scotland top Group C after first World Cup win in 36 years

John McGinn’s 28th-minute winner ended Scotland’s 36-year World Cup wait and sent Steve Clarke’s side to the top of Group C.

Scotland arrived at Gillette Stadium needing proof they belonged on the World Cup stage. They left Boston with a first win in 36 years, a first World Cup goal since 1998 and, perhaps more importantly, a new sense that the final group match in Miami is a chance rather than a chase.

John McGinn settled the game in the 28th minute against Haiti, turning a deflected effort past goalkeeper Johny Placide to secure a 1-0 victory that sent Scotland to the top of Group C after Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 in New Jersey. It was Scotland’s first World Cup win since 1990, a result that ended a 10,244-day wait for a World Cup goal and arrived with the kind of control and composure Steve Clarke had been demanding.

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The significance went beyond the scoreline. Scotland have returned to the men’s World Cup finals after a 28-year absence, and the performance against Haiti suggested a side moving from survival mode into something more ambitious. Clarke said the pressure had eased after the opening victory, and the mood around the camp changed with it. What had looked like a daunting group suddenly opened up, with Scotland now heading to Miami knowing a point may be enough to keep alive hopes of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in the country’s history.

That change in posture was built on familiar names and a sharper edge in attack. Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay provided the spine of a team that looked more settled as the game wore on, while McGinn’s goal rewarded a unit that had been compact without being passive. Ben Gannon-Doak added pace and flair, giving Scotland a different outlet and stretching Haiti at moments when the match threatened to become cramped and nervous.

Photo by Mikkel Kvist

The backdrop mattered too. The Tartan Army’s support in Boston gave the occasion the feel of a home away from home, a reminder that Scotland’s return to the tournament carried emotional weight as well as sporting significance. FIFA’s schedule now sends Clarke’s side to Miami on June 24, 2026, against Brazil, and after one breakthrough performance the fixture looks less like a mountain and more like a test of how far this team’s belief has already carried them.