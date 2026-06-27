Scotland World Cup hopes fade after 3-0 Brazil defeat in Miami

Vinícius Júnior’s double and Matheus Cunha’s goal left Scotland on three points in Group C, needing other results to stay alive.

Scotland’s World Cup hopes were left hanging after a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Miami on 24 June 2026, with Vinícius Júnior scoring twice and Matheus Cunha adding the third. The result turned a celebratory South Florida backdrop into a night of anxiety for Steve Clarke’s side, who left the matchday sitting on three points with a goal difference of minus three in Group C.

The scale of the problem was sharpened by the structure of the 2026 tournament. FIFA’s expanded format has 48 teams split into 12 groups of four, with each side playing every opponent once and earning three points for a win and one for a draw. The top two in each group advance, along with the eight best third-placed teams, which means Scotland’s route to the knockout rounds depended on results elsewhere after the Brazil loss. In a group stage built for fine margins, the margin for error had already disappeared.

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For Scotland, the stakes carried extra weight because this was their first World Cup finals appearance since France 1998. That campaign ended in the group stage as Craig Brown’s team lost 2-1 to Brazil, drew 1-1 with Norway and then went down 3-0 to Morocco, finishing bottom of Group A with one point. The memory of that tournament lingered in Miami as Scotland confronted a familiar problem against elite opposition: enough belief to qualify, but not enough control or cutting edge once the tournament level rose.

Source: wkrg.com

The defeat also exposed the emotional whiplash around Scotland’s support in the United States. The Tartan Army had turned Miami and the wider South Florida setting into a temporary Scotland scene before kickoff, with kilted fans and a strong travelling presence giving the team a sense of occasion. By the end, that optimism had given way to fear, with Clarke and captain Andy Robertson reported to believe Scotland were “going home” after the Brazil defeat. That reaction matched the scoreline. Against a side of Brazil’s quality, Scotland were not just beaten, but measured against the gap they still have to close if they want to belong at this level.