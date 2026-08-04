Scotland's first Qualifications Scotland exam results due for 148,000 learners

Results reached more than 148,000 learners as Qualifications Scotland opened its first results day, with text alerts from 8am and appeals from 9am.

More than 148,000 learners across Scotland received their exam results today as Qualifications Scotland issued the first results from its new national exams body. National 4, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher grades were released alongside results for National Progression Awards, Skills for Work Awards, National Certificates and Awards.

Learners who signed up to My Qualifications Scotland get their results by text or email from 8am, and paper certificates are also issued. The My Qualifications Scotland service reopens on Wednesday 5 August 2026, giving learners another route back into the system after results day.

The agency opened its free appeals service at 9am on results day. Qualifications Scotland has also put a dedicated support hub in place for learners, and the Results 2026 booklet sets out what appears on the Scottish Qualifications Certificate and how to navigate next steps. Anyone who does not understand the information should speak to their school or college, and the booklet can also be shared with a parent or carer.

2026 marks the body's first exams, with the first scheduled papers, Environmental Science and Spanish, sitting on Wednesday 22 April. Today’s results are the first full test of the replacement for the Scottish Qualifications Authority in how learners receive grades, appeal decisions and move on to further study.

Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

For pupils hoping to move quickly into university, check the result as soon as it arrives, then contact the school, college or admissions team if a place depends on the grade. Skills Development Scotland’s Results Helpline opened at 8am today, and its advisers can help with options and next steps, including university vacancies and other post-school routes. UCAS Clearing remains the fallback for students whose grades do not match an offer or who want to change plans.

Mental-health support around results day includes guidance from SAMH on coping with exam results and information from the Scottish results helpline team.