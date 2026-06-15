Scotland’s World Cup win reflects a more relaxed camp under Clarke

Steve Clarke’s joking “cartwheels” line captured a looser Scotland camp after a 1-0 win over Haiti, their first World Cup victory in 36 years. Family time and less pressure have changed the mood.

Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Haiti did more than put three points on the board in Boston. It marked the country’s first World Cup win in 36 years, sent Steve Clarke’s side to the top of Group C and offered the clearest sign yet that this campaign feels different from the manager’s first two major tournaments.

The shift has shown up in the details around the camp as much as on the pitch. Clarke’s “doing cartwheels” line was delivered in jest, but it captured the mood after a controlled opener in which Scotland looked calmer and less burdened than in previous finals. Steven Naismith said the staff had made a deliberate effort to give players more family time and to help them switch off between intense training blocks, taking the pressure valve off a squad that has spent years living with the weight of near misses.

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Clarke himself has been open about the difference. He admitted he did not enjoy Scotland’s first two major tournaments as head coach, and before this World Cup he said he wanted to “soak it up” in the United States. That attitude has filtered through the group. At his pre-match media duties in Foxborough, he came across as noticeably more relaxed, even joking that one lesson from Euro 2024 was “don’t get humped”. For a squad returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, after a 28-year absence, the lighter tone has become part of the competitive reset.

That reset has been built at Charlotte FC’s training facility in East Charlotte, Scotland’s base camp in a 52,000-square-foot complex with eight fields, locker rooms, a cafeteria and a 2,800-square-foot weight room. Charlotte FC and the Scottish Football Association confirmed the site on February 17, 2026, and Clarke said it met the criteria Scotland wanted in a high-performance base. The squad flew out of Glasgow Airport on May 31, with bagpipes playing them onto the plane, then settled into a North American schedule that also included time with families and friends away from football.

Photo by Ollie Craig

The selection decisions have reinforced the sense that Clarke is building around experience and energy. Craig Gordon, 43, was included despite injury concerns, while 19-year-old Findlay Curtis earned a place in the squad. Billy Gilmour’s knee injury in the warm-up period led to Tyler Fletcher coming in as his replacement. Scotland’s next tests are just as demanding, with Morocco back in Boston on June 19 and Brazil in Miami on June 24, but the confidence built from Haiti, and from a camp that feels lighter, could matter as much as any tactical detail.