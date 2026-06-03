CBS News has fired veteran '60 Minutes' correspondent Scott Pelley, marking a significant shift for the iconic news program.

Scott Pelley, one of the most recognizable faces of '60 Minutes', has been fired from CBS News, according to reports from The Jerusalem Post. Pelley’s departure marks the end of a notable chapter for the celebrated news magazine, which has been a fixture of American television journalism for decades.

The End of a Distinguished Tenure

Pelley, who joined '60 Minutes' as a correspondent in 2004, quickly established himself as a prominent journalist within the program. Over more than two decades, he contributed to numerous high-profile investigations and interviews, earning accolades for his reporting. His exit from CBS News comes as a surprise to viewers and industry observers, especially given his longstanding role and the critical acclaim attached to his work.

Legacy at '60 Minutes'

Scott Pelley played a central role in several award-winning segments, helping the program maintain its reputation for hard-hitting journalism.

played a central role in several award-winning segments, helping the program maintain its reputation for hard-hitting journalism. '60 Minutes' has received Peabody Awards and numerous Emmy Awards for its coverage, with Pelley’s contributions often cited as standout examples.

The show remains one of the most-watched news programs, with its audience detailed in the Pew Research Network News Fact Sheet.

Impact on CBS News and '60 Minutes'

Pelley’s dismissal raises questions about the future direction of '60 Minutes' and CBS News. The program has undergone several changes in recent years, including shifts in its correspondent lineup. According to an interactive timeline from The New York Times, the show has periodically refreshed its team to adapt to evolving journalistic standards and audience preferences.

The National Association of Broadcasters has recognized '60 Minutes' in its Hall of Fame inductees for its enduring influence. Pelley’s exit, however, underscores the challenges faced by legacy news programs in maintaining continuity amid changing personnel.

Industry Reaction and Analysis

While CBS News has not released an official statement explaining the decision, media analysts have speculated on potential reasons, ranging from internal restructuring to differences in editorial direction. The Jerusalem Post’s coverage confirms the abrupt nature of the firing, but further details have not yet emerged.

Pelley’s journalistic legacy is likely to remain intact, given his role in landmark stories and his reputation for integrity. According to the Columbia Journalism Review, '60 Minutes' correspondents have historically shaped public discourse, and Pelley’s reporting has been cited as exemplary within the industry.

What Comes Next?

The departure of Scott Pelley prompts speculation about who will fill his shoes at '60 Minutes' and how CBS will navigate the transition. For viewers and colleagues alike, the change represents both the end of an era and an opportunity for renewal.

As more information becomes available, industry watchers will be looking for signs of CBS News’ strategic direction, and whether the program will continue its tradition of investigative excellence. Readers can explore the full archive of '60 Minutes' segments and reporting in the CBS News official archive.

Scott Pelley’s dismissal is a significant event in American broadcast journalism, highlighting the ongoing evolution of major news organizations.