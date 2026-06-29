Scottish resort manager shot dead in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Daniel Vettrino, a 37-year-old Scottish resort manager, was shot dead in Canouan as police in St Vincent and the Grenadines opened a homicide probe.

A 37-year-old Scottish resort manager was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the Gym Hill area of Canouan, and the killing is now in the hands of police in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Officers said they were called after reports of shots being fired at about 11:30pm on Wednesday, June 24, and a local medical officer later pronounced Daniel Vettrino dead at the scene.

Vettrino was from Fife and was reportedly from Dysart. He had been working on Canouan as technical services manager at the Canouan Estate Resort & Villas, a luxury property on the island. His death has left a Scottish family tied to a homicide investigation being handled overseas, with the key evidence, witnesses and any criminal proceedings all centered in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

AI-generated illustration

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said a post-mortem examination would be carried out and that an investigation had been launched. Police also appealed for anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Unit or police control, signaling that detectives are still piecing together how the shooting unfolded in a place where forensic work and witness tracing must now happen far from Vettrino’s home in Scotland.

Local reporting said two men had been arrested in connection with the killing. That raises the stakes for investigators, who must establish who fired the shots, whether the attack was targeted, and what chain of events led to a Scottish national being killed on a small Caribbean island that depends heavily on tourism and resort work.

Source: sundayguardianlive.com

One outlet said the death took St Vincent and the Grenadines’ 2026 homicide count to 19, underscoring how the case sits within a broader violence tally on the island nation. For Vettrino’s family, the next steps will turn on the post-mortem, the police file and whatever evidence can be secured in Canouan before the case moves any further.