Scottish Rite camp helps children with disabilities dance and move

At Scottish Rite for Children’s Rite Moves camp, patients ages 8 to 16 danced in an adaptive program built to improve mobility, coordination and balance.

Patients ages 8 to 16 took part in RITE Moves, an inclusive dance camp at Scottish Rite for Children that paired the hospital’s Therapeutic Recreation team with Jasmine’s Beat. The program was open to children of all abilities and gave young patients with mobility differences a place to dance, move and build confidence in a setting designed around access.

Scottish Rite for Children describes its Therapeutic Recreation services as helping children with chronic medical conditions or disabilities safely participate in recreation, leisure and sports in their community. In the hospital’s description of RITE Moves, the camp is framed as an adaptive dance program that helps improve mobility, coordination and balance while keeping the activity fun. That focus fits within Scottish Rite for Children’s broader mission to help children run, jump and play.

The camp also reflects a larger calendar of specialized recreation at Scottish Rite for Children. The Therapeutic Recreation department offers multiple camps throughout the year, and the hospital says those pediatric therapeutic camps are designed for children with specific diagnoses including arthrogryposis, arthritis, limb differences, cerebral palsy and hand differences. By building programs around those conditions, the hospital has made recreation part of care rather than an add-on, giving children structured ways to participate in movement alongside peers.

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For families facing the daily limits of disability or chronic illness, the details matter: a dance floor can become a therapeutic setting, and a summer camp can become part of rehabilitation. RITE Moves brought those pieces together in one program, using music and movement to make participation possible for children who might otherwise be excluded from a traditional dance class. The result matched the hospital’s stated goal of helping children stay active in their communities while making play central to treatment and recovery.