ScottsMiracle-Gro donation to restore White House lawn draws ethics questions

A $1 million ScottsMiracle-Gro gift will help repair the White House South Lawn after UFC Freedom 250. Watchdogs say the donor-backed fix deepens ethics concerns around the event.

A $1 million gift from the Marysville, Ohio-based ScottsMiracle-Gro will help restore the White House South Lawn after UFC Freedom 250, but the arrangement has become another flashpoint over access, sponsorship and the use of federal property for a commercial spectacle. The company said its support includes cash, product support, a custom turfgrass blend and technical help from its research and development team.

The donation is being routed to the National Park Service, which tends the White House lawn year-round and is coordinating the restoration work. The fight card, staged June 14 on the South Lawn, was described as the first professional sporting event ever held on White House grounds. Coverage around the event said the fix may involve sod replacement and overseeding, and that the temporary venue built for the card was a major short-term structure.

The optics immediately drew scrutiny. A government watchdog said the arrangement raises ethics questions, and critics argued the event itself posed conflict-of-interest concerns because UFC Freedom 250 was a for-profit endeavor tied to Donald Trump and his allies. A federal lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., sought to stop the event before it happened, underscoring how quickly the White House grounds had become a venue for legal and political combat as well as sport.

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The White House said the lawn would be restored after the event, but the repair plan now comes with a private donor’s money, product and technical guidance. ScottsMiracle-Gro said its blend was developed specifically to support the long-term health, resilience and appearance of the South Lawn, a detail that sharpens the appearance-of-favor issue: the same company helping fix a high-profile presidential venue also stands to benefit from the visibility that comes with it.

Routine maintenance on federal property is normally a public function, not a branded sponsorship, which is why this episode has landed differently from ordinary groundskeeping. Past administrations have used the White House for ceremonies, but pairing a politically charged, for-profit fight card with a private lawn-restoration package has made the boundary between public stewardship and private influence unusually hard to see.