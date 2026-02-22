Scouts and Execs Weigh In on 2026 NFL Draft Prospects

NFL executives, scouts, and top college players share insights on the 2026 draft class, highlighting key prospects and trends shaping the upcoming selection.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, conversations among league executives, scouts, and college players are intensifying around the nation’s most promising football talent. As reported by ABC7 Los Angeles, this year’s class features a blend of high-profile quarterbacks, defensive standouts, and emerging stars who have captured the attention of front offices across the league.

Quarterbacks Draw Early Spotlight

Quarterbacks have traditionally been the focal point of NFL draft discussions, and 2026 is no exception. Several passers from powerhouse programs are attracting significant buzz from scouts and general managers. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, decision-makers are closely monitoring the performances and combine results of these prospects, who have demonstrated strong leadership and production in their college careers. Fans and analysts can explore official prospect profiles and combine data to track their progress as the draft nears.

Quarterbacks from both the SEC and Big Ten conferences are projected to be among the top selections.

Scouts are particularly interested in measurable traits such as arm strength, mobility, and decision-making—critical factors highlighted during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The depth at quarterback is seen as a key storyline, with several signal callers potentially earning early-round grades.

Defensive Playmakers in the Mix

While quarterbacks often dominate headlines, executives are also focusing on defensive talent. ABC7 Los Angeles notes that edge rushers, cornerbacks, and linebackers with exceptional athleticism are expected to make an impact early in the draft. The 2025 college football season saw several defenders emerge as difference-makers, boosting their draft stock through standout performances and postseason accolades.

Edge rushers have impressed with their speed and technique, drawing comparisons to recent Pro Bowl selections.

Cornerbacks with elite ball skills and versatility are coveted by teams looking to shore up their secondary units.

Scouting Trends and Evaluations

Front office executives and scouts cited by ABC7 Los Angeles emphasize the importance of the pre-draft process—not only on-field performance, but also interviews, psychological testing, and medical evaluations. The NFL Scouting Combine remains a crucial stage for prospects to confirm their athletic ability and adaptability. Official combine results from the previous year provide a benchmark for evaluating key measurables such as the 40-yard dash, vertical leap, and position-specific drills.

Teams are increasingly using advanced analytics to cross-check performance data and injury histories, referencing databases like the NCAA Football Statistics Database.

Decision-makers are balancing upside potential with floor projections, especially for players from smaller programs or with limited starting experience.

Players’ Perspectives on the Draft Journey

For the athletes themselves, the draft represents a culmination of years of preparation and sacrifice. As highlighted by ABC7 Los Angeles, top prospects are focused on showcasing their abilities and character during the lead-up to the event. Many are training with specialized coaches to refine fundamentals and maximize their performance during pro days and private workouts.

What’s Next in the Draft Process?

With the draft still weeks away, team boards remain fluid as new information emerges from workouts and interviews. The official NFL draft rules guide eligibility and selection procedures, ensuring that all prospects are fairly evaluated in accordance with league policies.

As anticipation builds, fans and media will be watching closely to see which players rise or fall on draft night—and which teams find the next cornerstone of their franchise. Continuous coverage from outlets like ABC7 Los Angeles, as well as real-time updates from the NFL’s official prospect tracker, will keep the football world informed every step of the way.

Outlook

The 2026 NFL Draft class is shaping up to offer depth and versatility, with both offensive and defensive prospects drawing praise from evaluators. With developments ongoing, teams and fans alike are preparing for what promises to be a pivotal selection process that could reshape rosters for years to come.