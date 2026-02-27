Scream 7 delivers a franchise-best $7.5 million in preview earnings, signaling strong audience anticipation for the latest chapter in the enduring horror series.

Scream 7 has made a resounding impact on its opening night, earning an estimated $7.5 million in preview screenings and setting a new record for the long-running horror franchise. As reported by Deadline, this marks the highest preview gross in the history of the Scream series, surpassing the performance of previous installments and highlighting the series’ enduring popularity among horror fans.

Preview Earnings Outpace Franchise History

The $7.5 million preview haul underscores the strong anticipation for Scream 7. According to Deadline, this figure is not only a franchise best but also positions the film as one of the top-performing horror previews in recent years. By comparison, previous entries in the series earned significantly less in early showings, reflecting both the growth of the franchise’s box office power and the effectiveness of its marketing campaign.

The previous highest preview gross in the franchise was set by Scream VI, which debuted to $5.7 million in previews.

The original Scream (1996) did not benefit from large-scale preview screenings, making the recent numbers a testament to the evolution of the series and changes in box office strategy.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Early reviews for Scream 7 have been favorable, with critics praising the return of franchise icon Neve Campbell. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Campbell’s performance is described as “fierce,” anchoring a film that balances brutal new scares with the self-aware humor and suspense that have become hallmarks of the series. However, some reviews note that the film’s formula remains familiar, sticking closely to the tropes that longtime fans expect.

Context within the Horror Movie Market

The impressive preview performance for Scream 7 comes amid renewed interest in the horror genre. Industry data from Statista shows that horror films have seen consistent box office appeal in the U.S., particularly among younger audiences seeking communal viewing experiences. The Scream franchise, known for its blend of satire and slasher thrills, continues to attract both loyal fans and new viewers, a trend reflected in the strong early turnout for its latest installment.

Franchise Longevity and Future Prospects

With Scream 7 launching to record preview numbers, the future of the series looks promising. The film’s performance could set the stage for further sequels or spin-offs, as studios increasingly look to established IP for reliable box office returns. The franchise’s critical and commercial track record suggests that its blend of nostalgia and innovation continues to resonate with audiences.

As opening weekend unfolds, all eyes will be on Scream 7 to see if it can maintain its momentum and possibly set new franchise or genre records. The strong preview numbers are a clear signal of ongoing appetite for horror films that combine legacy characters with fresh storytelling, ensuring that Scream remains a key player in the modern box office landscape.