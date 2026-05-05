Seahawks Sign Dante Fowler Jr. to One-Year Deal

The Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal, aiming to bolster their defensive front with proven experience.

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on a one-year contract, bringing the former No. 3 overall pick to the Pacific Northwest in a move aimed at strengthening their pass rush for the 2026 NFL season.

Fowler Brings Experience and Versatility

The New York Times first reported that Fowler had agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks, a decision confirmed later by both Yahoo Sports and ProFootballRumors.com. Fowler enters his 10th season as a pro, having previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, and Dallas Cowboys.

Fowler was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jaguars.

by the Jaguars. He has played in 120 career regular-season games (as of 2025), recording 43.5 sacks, 252 tackles, and 12 forced fumbles.

His most productive season came with the Rams in 2019, notching 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Seattle Seeks Defensive Boost

The Seahawks are looking to rebound on defense after a 2025 campaign in which they finished in the bottom half of the league in sacks and pressures. Signing Fowler addresses a pressing need for experienced pass rushers capable of impacting games on key downs. According to the Seahawks' official transaction log, Fowler's addition is part of a broader effort by the front office to overhaul its defensive unit during the offseason.

Veteran Edge Rusher With Playoff Experience

Fowler, 31, has played in several playoff games—including a Super Bowl appearance with the Rams in the 2018 season—adding valuable postseason experience to a Seahawks roster that has undergone significant changes. His ability to line up as both a defensive end and outside linebacker offers schematic flexibility for the coaching staff.

One-Year Deal: Low Risk, Potential High Reward

Though terms of the contract were not disclosed in the initial reports, Fowler's deal is expected to be a short-term, cap-friendly arrangement. According to Spotrac, such deals often include incentives based on playing time and performance. This structure allows Seattle to assess Fowler's fit and impact without a long-term commitment, while giving the player a chance to re-establish his value.

What Fowler Brings to Seattle

Pass Rush Ability: Fowler has averaged nearly a 6% pressure rate over his career, consistently contributing as a rotational pass rusher.

Fowler has averaged nearly a 6% pressure rate over his career, consistently contributing as a rotational pass rusher. Run Defense: While known primarily for his pass-rushing, Fowler has also contributed as a run stopper, with multiple seasons of 30+ tackles.

While known primarily for his pass-rushing, Fowler has also contributed as a run stopper, with multiple seasons of 30+ tackles. Mentorship: As a seasoned veteran, Fowler is expected to help develop Seattle’s younger defenders, both on the field and in the locker room.

Outlook for the 2026 Season

The Seahawks' defensive front now features a blend of youth and experience. If Fowler can approach the form that made him a double-digit sack producer in Los Angeles, Seattle could see a marked improvement in its pass rush production. His signing also provides depth and insurance against injuries, a factor that hampered the team’s defense last season.

With the 2026 NFL season approaching, all eyes will be on how Fowler integrates into the Seahawks’ defensive scheme and whether his arrival can help the team return to playoff contention. As the offseason continues, further roster moves may set the stage for a more dynamic and improved Seattle defense.