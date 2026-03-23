Seahawks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Reach Record $168.6M Extension

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a record-setting four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, sources confirm.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a landmark four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, according to reports from both The New York Times and ESPN. The deal, described as a record-setting agreement for a wide receiver, solidifies Smith-Njigba’s status as one of the NFL’s highest-paid pass-catchers and marks a major investment in the Seahawks’ offensive core.

Details of the Record-Breaking Deal

The extension, which will keep Smith-Njigba in Seattle through the 2030 season, is valued at $168.6 million over four years. Though official breakdowns of guaranteed money and signing bonus are not yet public, multiple outlets, including ESPN and The New York Times, note that the deal’s total value sets a new benchmark for NFL wide receiver contracts.

Four-year term through 2030

through 2030 Total value: $168.6 million (an average of $42.15 million per year)

(an average of $42.15 million per year) Expected to include significant guarantees and bonus structure

For comparison, Smith-Njigba’s new average annual value places him at the top of the NFL wide receiver market value rankings, surpassing previous deals for star receivers across the league.

Smith-Njigba’s Rapid Rise in Seattle

Drafted in the first round in 2023, Smith-Njigba quickly established himself as a focal point in the Seahawks’ offense. Over his first three seasons, he became known for his route-running, hands, and ability to produce in critical moments. According to NFL.com and Pro Football Reference, Smith-Njigba has posted:

Over 3,900 receiving yards

30+ touchdown receptions

Multiple 1,000-yard seasons

His performance made him an essential target for Seattle’s quarterbacks and a consistent threat in the passing game. The extension reflects not only his statistical output but also the franchise's belief in his role as a cornerstone player.

Impact on the Seahawks and the NFL

The agreement represents a clear signal from the Seahawks’ front office about their commitment to building around Smith-Njigba. Locking in a top-tier receiver to a long-term contract gives Seattle stability as they continue to develop their offense. The deal also has ripple effects across the league, setting a new standard for receiver compensation and potentially influencing future negotiations for other elite wideouts.

In the context of the team’s salary cap situation, Smith-Njigba’s extension will be a major entry. The Seahawks will need to manage their roster and cap flexibility carefully as they balance other player contracts under the cap’s constraints.

What’s Next for Smith-Njigba and Seattle

With the extension in place, Smith-Njigba will aim to build on his early success and help lead the Seahawks deeper into playoff contention. The franchise, meanwhile, has made its priorities clear by tying its future to one of the league’s most promising young receivers.

As more details emerge on the contract’s structure—such as guarantees, incentives, and cap implications—analysts will be watching how Seattle leverages this investment and how it shapes the wide receiver market moving forward. For now, the Seahawks and their fans can celebrate retaining a dynamic playmaker for years to come.