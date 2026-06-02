The Seattle Seahawks have locked in edge rusher Derick Hall with a three-year, $42 million contract extension, reinforcing their defensive core.

The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with edge rusher Derick Hall on a three-year contract extension worth $42 million, according to announcements from the team and multiple league sources on Tuesday. The deal, first reported by The Seattle Times, ESPN, and NFL.com, ensures the ascending pass rusher remains a key part of Seattle’s defensive plans through the 2029 season.

Extension Highlights Key Defensive Investment

The three-year extension reflects the Seahawks’ commitment to maintaining a strong pass rush and building around young defensive talent. ESPN and NFL.com both reported the contract’s total value at $42 million, with additional details on guaranteed money and structure expected to be released in the coming days. The agreement follows Hall’s emergence as a consistent contributor and aligns with the team’s long-term vision under head coach Mike Macdonald.

Hall’s Impact Since Entering the NFL

Derick Hall, a second-round pick by Seattle in 2023, has developed into a reliable force on the edge. According to official Pro-Football-Reference.com statistics and NFL.com’s player stats, Hall has steadily increased his production since his rookie year. As of the end of the 2025 season, Hall recorded:

17.5 sacks over three seasons

over three seasons 110 total tackles

23 tackles for loss

5 forced fumbles

Advanced metrics from NFL Next Gen Stats highlight Hall’s improvement in pass rush win rate and quarterback pressure rate, establishing him as one of Seattle’s most disruptive defenders.

Why the Seahawks Made the Move

As ProFootballRumors.com noted, Seattle’s pass rush has been an area of focus in recent years, and Hall’s development into a top performer justified the long-term investment. The Seahawks’ defensive stats for the 2023 and 2024 seasons showed significant improvement, with Hall playing a prominent role in key moments. By securing Hall, the team aims to maintain continuity on defense and avoid the risk of losing a core player to free agency.

Market Context and Contract Details

The value of Hall’s extension places him among the better-compensated edge rushers in the NFL, though not at the very top of the market. Spotrac and OverTheCap’s contract analysis show that the deal provides both financial security for Hall and cap flexibility for Seattle as they manage their roster in the coming seasons.

Reaction and Outlook

While none of the outlets included player or management quotes, the consensus among league analysts is that the extension is a prudent move for a team eager to stay competitive in the NFC West. Hall’s growth as a pass rusher, demonstrated by his rising advanced metrics and traditional stats, suggests he will remain a central figure in Seattle’s defensive strategies.

As the Seahawks prepare for the 2026 season, Hall’s new deal offers both stability and upside. If his trajectory continues, the extension could look like a bargain in the rapidly evolving market for edge defenders. Fans and analysts will be watching to see if Hall can build on his breakout performances and help lead Seattle’s defense back to elite status.