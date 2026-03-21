The Seattle Seahawks have exercised the fifth-year options on standouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, ensuring both will remain under contract through 2027.

The Seattle Seahawks have officially exercised the fifth-year contract options on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, extending their rookie deals through the 2027 season. The move, confirmed by multiple outlets including Pro Football Rumors, ESPN, and NFL.com, locks in two of Seattle’s most promising young talents for an additional season as the team looks to build on its core.

What Exercising the Fifth-Year Option Means

Under the NFL’s fifth-year option rule, teams can extend the rookie contracts of first-round picks for a fifth season. This provides both cost control for the club and additional security for the player, as the salary is guaranteed and tied to draft position and performance milestones. Both Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, making them eligible for this extension.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Impact and Contract Details

Smith-Njigba, who joined the Seahawks out of Ohio State, has developed into a key component of Seattle’s receiving corps. Over his first two seasons, he has recorded impressive numbers, becoming a reliable target and demonstrating his value in clutch situations. Fans and analysts can track his season-by-season production and advanced splits on Pro-Football-Reference.

Smith-Njigba’s contract now includes a guaranteed fifth year, with the salary determined by his draft slot and playing time benchmarks. Full financial details and cap implications are available via Spotrac.

Devon Witherspoon’s Defensive Excellence

Witherspoon, selected just ahead of Smith-Njigba, has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top young cornerbacks. His rookie and sophomore seasons featured standout defensive performances, including key interceptions, tackles for loss, and pass breakups. For a complete look at his statistical impact, visit his Pro-Football-Reference defensive stats page.

Witherspoon’s contract structure, now with a guaranteed fifth season, can be reviewed in detail on Spotrac, including base salary, cap hit, and option value.

Team Context and Future Implications

The decision to secure Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon comes as the Seahawks aim to strengthen their roster continuity following a 2023 campaign that saw flashes of promise but also highlighted areas for growth. Both players are expected to play pivotal roles as Seattle targets a return to playoff contention in a competitive NFC West. According to NFL standings data, the Seahawks remained in the postseason mix but are seeking further improvement to climb the conference ranks.

Why the Fifth-Year Option Matters for Seattle

Retention of first-round talent provides roster stability and strategic flexibility.

Guaranteeing a fifth season allows the Seahawks to negotiate potential long-term extensions with both players without the immediate pressure of looming free agency.

Both Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon have yet to reach their full potential, making the extra year a valuable window for development and evaluation.

Looking Ahead

With the fifth-year options exercised, the Seahawks now turn their attention to the offseason, where they will continue to build around their young stars. The moves reinforce Seattle’s commitment to a balanced roster anchored by homegrown talent. Observers will be watching closely to see how Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon continue to shape the team’s identity moving forward.