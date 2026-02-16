Seahawks Hire Brian Fleury as Offensive Coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are set to hire Brian Fleury, the San Francisco 49ers’ tight ends coach, as their new offensive coordinator. The move comes amid a reshuffling of the Seahawks’ coaching staff.

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing a deal to hire Brian Fleury, previously the San Francisco 49ers’ tight ends coach, as their new offensive coordinator. This decision, reported by NBC Sports, ESPN, NFL.com, and ProFootballRumors.com, represents a significant development in Seattle’s coaching staff following the departure of several key assistants.

Fleury’s Move from San Francisco to Seattle

Multiple outlets, including NBC Sports and ESPN, confirmed the Seahawks’ intention to bring Fleury on board, with NFL.com adding that the deal is expected to be finalized soon. Fleury has spent the past several seasons working with the 49ers, where he played an integral role in developing a tight end group that contributed heavily to the team’s offensive success. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Fleury’s coaching experience in the NFL spans a variety of roles, showing versatility that likely appealed to the Seahawks during their search.

Track Record with the 49ers

During Fleury’s tenure, the 49ers consistently ranked among the league’s most productive offenses. In the 2023 season, San Francisco finished near the top of the NFL in total yards and points scored, with their tight ends serving as reliable pass-catchers and blockers. Fleury’s role in developing players like George Kittle has been noted by analysts as a key factor in the 49ers’ offensive versatility.

Context: Changes in Seattle’s Coaching Staff

Fleury’s hiring comes as Seattle undergoes notable changes in its coaching ranks. NFL.com reported that Andrew Janocko, the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach, is set to become the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. This coaching turnover created a vacancy in Seattle’s offensive leadership, prompting a search for a candidate with a strong background in player development and modern offensive concepts.

Last season, the Seahawks’ offense struggled with consistency, finishing outside the top ten in most major categories and often relying on late-game heroics. With the team aiming to return to playoff contention, the hope is that Fleury can infuse new schemes and maximize the talents of a roster featuring emerging stars at running back and receiver.

What Fleury Brings to the Seahawks

Player Development: Fleury is recognized for his work with tight ends, helping turn San Francisco’s unit into one of the league’s most reliable.

Fleury is recognized for his work with tight ends, helping turn San Francisco’s unit into one of the league’s most reliable. Offensive Versatility: His time under Kyle Shanahan exposed him to a range of offensive systems and creative play-calling.

His time under Kyle Shanahan exposed him to a range of offensive systems and creative play-calling. Fresh Perspective: Moving from a division rival, Fleury brings insights into NFC West defenses and strategies that could benefit the Seahawks in intra-division matchups.

ProFootballRumors.com highlighted the significance of this hire, noting that Fleury’s transition from position coach to coordinator is a major step up, but one that Seattle believes he is ready for given his broad NFL background.

Looking Ahead

The Seahawks’ decision to hire Fleury signals a commitment to offensive innovation and player development as they seek to rebound from a middling 2023 campaign. The team will look to capitalize on Fleury’s experience with one of the league’s most dynamic offenses as they retool for the upcoming season.

For more on Seattle’s franchise history, recent team statistics, and the current NFL standings, readers can explore in-depth records and player performances.

As the Seahawks continue to finalize their staff, all eyes will be on Fleury’s approach to revitalizing the offense and how quickly he can make an impact in a highly competitive division.