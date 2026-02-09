The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, powered by a standout defensive performance from cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The Seattle Seahawks secured their second Super Bowl championship with a convincing 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, capping off a dominant postseason run and showcasing a new era of defensive strength led by cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Super Bowl LX: Seattle's Statement Win

Playing under the bright lights and energetic halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny, the Seahawks captured the NFL's biggest prize for the first time since their 2014 triumph. NBC News highlighted the team's balanced performance, with both offense and defense outmatching a Patriots squad that couldn't find an answer for Seattle's relentless attack.

Final Score: Seahawks 29, Patriots 13

Seahawks 29, Patriots 13 Seahawks' second Super Bowl win in franchise history

in franchise history Halftime show featured Bad Bunny, adding pop culture flair to the event

Devon Witherspoon Anchors the Defense

While the Seahawks' offense controlled the clock and tempo, it was their defense—specifically Devon Witherspoon—that made the biggest impact. NFL.com reported that Witherspoon shined brightest among Seattle defenders, effectively shutting down key Patriots receivers and making crucial plays that stalled New England's drives.

Witherspoon's performance built on a strong season, as his coverage skills and ability to create turnovers were on full display. According to Super Bowl statistics from StatMuse, Witherspoon contributed multiple tackles and a pass breakup, helping to hold the Patriots to just 13 points.

Key defensive stops on third down

Limited Patriots' top receivers to under 100 combined yards

Forced one turnover that shifted momentum in Seattle's favor

These efforts reflected a season-long trend, as Witherspoon has been a cornerstone for the Seahawks' secondary. For a deeper look at his season and career numbers, fans can explore his comprehensive stats on Pro-Football-Reference.

Team Effort Secures Lombardi Trophy

Seattle's win was a testament to a complete team effort. The offense finished drives with points, while the defense capitalized on Patriots' mistakes. According to the Seahawks' 2026 season data, this balance was a defining feature throughout the year, propelling them through the playoffs and ultimately to victory in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm against Seattle's aggressive schemes. NBC News noted that the Patriots' offense was kept in check for most of the game, never able to mount a significant comeback after falling behind early.

Looking Ahead for Seattle

This Super Bowl win solidifies the Seahawks' status as a rising force in the NFL, blending emerging defensive stars like Witherspoon with a cohesive team philosophy. With a strong core in place, Seattle will be a team to watch in future seasons as they aim to build on their championship success.

For more on the Seahawks' season performance and where they stand among NFL teams, fans can review the latest NFL standings on ESPN.

With the Lombardi Trophy back in Seattle, the Seahawks' triumph in Super Bowl LX is a testament to defensive excellence, teamwork, and star performances on football's grandest stage.