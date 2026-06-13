Sealed Super Mario Bros. cartridge sells for record $3 million

A sealed Super Mario Bros. cartridge sold for $3 million, doubling the prior record and turning a nearly untouched 1986 bundle into a trophy asset.

A sealed Super Mario Bros. cartridge fetched $3 million at Heritage Auctions, more than doubling the previous record and showing how nostalgia has hardened into a speculative market. The sale landed Friday afternoon in the first session of Heritage’s June 12-13 Video Games Signature Auction, with bidding set to continue the next day in a signature internet session.

Heritage described the cartridge as the highest-graded copy of the earliest sealed edition of Super Mario Bros., giving it a PSA 9.6 A++ grade. The game had been discovered only a few months earlier inside a brand-new Control Deck NES console bundle, and Heritage said it had gone untouched for nearly 40 years. It bore Nintendo’s gloss sticker seal adopted in early 1986, making it the earliest confirmed sealed copy of the cartridge, and one of only three known sealed examples from that second-production run. Heritage also said no sealed example of this variant had ever appeared at public auction before.

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Photo by Ryleigh Gordon

The sale extended a record climb that has reshaped the market for retro games. Heritage had previously set the benchmark with a $114,000 sale of a sealed Super Mario Bros. in July 2020, then pushed it to $660,000 in April 2021. A separate sealed Super Mario Bros. copy later changed hands in a $2 million private sale in 2021, before Friday’s result lifted the ceiling again. Evan Masingill, Heritage’s consignments director for video games, called Super Mario Bros. “the most significant video game in the world” and compared the cartridge’s stature to the “Honus Wagner of video game collecting.”

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That escalation has also raised questions about who defines value in a market built on scarcity, grading and spectacle. A 2021 report alleged manipulation by Wata Games and Heritage Auctions in the grading and sales process behind rising retro-game prices; both companies denied wrongdoing. Heritage said the claims contained “numerous misstatements,” while Wata called them “baseless and defamatory.” The $2 million copy sold in 2021 had been bought by Rally for $140,000 in April 2020, then split into shares for 359 investors before the eventual resale. In that model, the cartridge is no longer just a piece of game history. It is a financial instrument whose price depends as much on rarity theater as on culture.