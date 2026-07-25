Sean McCann to swim for Scotland at Glasgow Commonwealth Games debut

Sean McCann swam for Scotland in Glasgow, 19 years after Madeleine McCann vanished in Portugal. The 21-year-old opened his major-championship debut in the 400m freestyle.

Sean McCann swam for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday, making his major-championship debut in the 400m freestyle at Tollcross Swimming Centre. The 21-year-old Loughborough University student was entered in three events, the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle, as he stepped onto a stage far larger than the youth-level meets where he first built his profile.

McCann has developed as a long-distance freestyle specialist and had already represented Team Scotland at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. There, he reached the 400m and 1500m freestyle finals and finished fifth in the 400m final in 4:00.05, a result that marked him out as one of Scotland’s younger distance swimmers with championship experience.

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His place on the Scotland team was earned through family eligibility, with McCann qualifying through his father, Gerry. A Team Scotland athlete profile also described him as a keen open-water swimmer, reflecting a racing background that extends beyond the pool and into the endurance demands of longer-distance events.

McCann’s appearance in Glasgow inevitably drew attention because he is the younger brother of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared during a family holiday in Portugal in May 2007 when she was three years old and has never been found. But the swimmer’s own career has been moving in a different direction, away from headlines and toward times, finals and distance events that have defined his progress in the sport.

Source: bbci.co.uk

McCann has said the Glasgow Games carried extra meaning because he watched the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the city as a child, calling the occasion a “full circle” moment. Loughborough University has also described his selection as the pinnacle of representing Scotland at home, a fitting milestone for an athlete whose path has been built in training pools and open water rather than in the shadow of his surname.