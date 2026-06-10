Search expands for missing child after family swept into Laguna Beach surf

A 5-year-old girl remained missing after a wave tore a family from Laguna Beach sand, sending divers, boats and air crews into a widening search.

A powerful wave swept a mother and two children off the sand at Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach, and rescuers pulled two of them to safety while a 5-year-old girl remained missing Wednesday morning. What began as a 7:30 p.m. emergency call Tuesday quickly became a multi-agency search as surf conditions along the Southern California coast turned dangerous.

Officials said the family was walking along the shoreline when the water surged in and dragged them into the ocean. Witnesses jumped into the surf and rescued the mother and one child. Two civilians who helped in the rescue were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while the missing child remained unaccounted for as crews resumed searching after dark.

By Wednesday morning, Laguna Beach Marine Safety had expanded the search to adjacent beaches, using divers, rescue vessels and air resources. The Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard joined the effort, along with Laguna Beach Police Department and Laguna Beach Fire Department personnel. Authorities said the operation had shifted into a recovery mission, with no additional details immediately released.

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The danger was not limited to one stretch of sand. The National Weather Service had issued a Beach Hazards Statement as large Southern Hemisphere swells drove dangerous surf and rip currents through the region. Wave heights in Orange County had already reached about 10 feet, with forecasters warning that many Southern California beaches could see 5- to 8-foot breakers and Malibu could see waves as high as 10 feet.

Officials said south-facing beaches were taking the hardest hit from the swell, a reminder that calm-looking shorelines can turn treacherous in seconds. The incident at Treasure Island Beach showed how quickly a family can be overwhelmed even near shore, especially when strong swell energy and rip currents line up at the same time. As crews continued the search, the focus remained on one stark fact: a beach walk had become a life-threatening emergency in a matter of moments.