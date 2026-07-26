Search underway after vehicle hits Berlin Pride crowd, one killed

A vehicle plowed into Berlin Pride crowds near Tiergarten park, killing at least one person and injuring 17 as police searched for one or two suspects.

Berlin police said they were searching for one or two suspects after a vehicle drove into crowds near Christopher Street Day celebrations in Tiergarten park, close to the route of the Pride march, and killed at least one person. Emergency crews moved quickly into the area as officers urged people to leave and avoid the scene.

The attack struck one of Germany’s largest LGBTQ+ observances, at a moment when thousands had gathered for Berlin’s annual CSD event. Police canceled the Pride celebration after the incident, turning a day built around visibility and public assembly into a fast-moving emergency response. The crash happened in Großer Tiergarten, one of the city’s most prominent public spaces, where marchers had been gathering for the event.

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The toll continued to rise as details came in. Reuters reported 17 injured in total, including eight people with serious injuries, and three of those were in life-threatening condition, citing a Berlin fire brigade spokesperson. France 24 said at least 15 others were injured before the vehicle crashed into a tree. The differing counts reflected how quickly the scene developed as firefighters, medics and police secured the park and cleared bystanders.

Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day has drawn tens of thousands of participants in past years, making it one of the most visible public demonstrations for LGBTQ+ rights in Germany. The attack immediately raised the familiar tension facing police and city officials across Europe: how to protect high-profile gatherings that can become targets, while preserving the openness that gives Pride events their purpose.

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In the immediate aftermath, investigators focused on the suspect hunt and on securing the route around Tiergarten. Some reports said police had identified a suspect, though no arrest had been made. The broader backdrop was already clear: concern has grown in Germany in recent years about anti-LGBTQ+ hostility and violence around Pride events, and the Berlin attack fit a pattern that has unsettled organizers and security planners well beyond the city.