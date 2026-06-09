Seattle council weighs one-year pause on new data centers

Seattle’s data-center boom has run into a one-year pause, with Amazon workers joining neighbors to argue the city cannot absorb 369 megawatts of new demand without tighter rules.

Seattle’s push to become a bigger hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure collided Tuesday with a growing fight over power, water and land use, as the City Council was scheduled to weigh a one-year moratorium on new data centers. The proposal would impose a 365-day ban on siting new facilities while the city studies how much strain megacenters could put on utilities, neighborhood livability and climate goals.

The legislation was introduced April 30 by Councilmembers Debora Juarez and Eddie Lin and Council President Joy Hollingsworth after four developers approached Seattle City Light with plans for five large-scale data centers. Those projects could have drawn as much as 369 megawatts, roughly one-third of Seattle’s average daily energy use, a scale that intensified public concern about electricity demand, utility costs, water consumption, noise and environmental justice. Seattle already has about 30 data centers, but most are much smaller than the projects now under discussion.

The council’s Land Use and Sustainability Committee unanimously advanced the moratorium on June 3, after hearing testimony that reflected how much local resistance the buildout has generated. Among the most forceful voices were current Amazon employees organized through Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a notable sign of unease inside the city’s largest tech company. Patrick Schloesser, an Amazon Web Services engineer, argued that if data centers are allowed in Seattle, companies should be required to bring additional renewable energy, create good jobs and help fund city jobs after large layoffs.

That internal pressure matters because Amazon is simultaneously shrinking parts of its corporate work force while pouring money into the AI arms race. The company has laid off more than 30,000 corporate employees since October, while planning to spend about $200 billion this year on AI infrastructure, including data centers. Microsoft has also said it is spending heavily on AI infrastructure. Amazon has said it respects employees’ right to voice their opinions and has no current plans to build data centers within Seattle city limits.

Source: media.assettype.com

Supporters of the pause say the city needs time to decide whether large facilities should face stricter conditions, including public-benefit requirements, rate protections for customers and community mitigation measures. City staff have noted that Seattle’s own government relies on data centers for essential functions such as traffic lights and 911 calls, but the new proposals are on a far larger scale. The broader framework now under discussion could also include voluntary agreements covering noise, heat, air and water pollution, workforce protections and community benefits such as funding for housing or childcare.

Seattle City Council from Seattle via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The debate has sharpened beyond Seattle, too. A March Gallup survey found seven in 10 Americans oppose AI data centers in their local area, and Pew Research Center has found half of U.S. adults are more concerned than excited about AI’s growing role in daily life. Washington state lawmakers considered but did not pass a related bill this year that would have required utilities and operators to protect ratepayers and disclose environmental impacts, leaving Seattle to become one of the first major battlegrounds over how much the AI economy can ask from a city already stretched by its own resource politics.