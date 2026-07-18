Seattle raccoon Jimothy with short-spine syndrome becomes viral favorite

Jimothy, a Ballard raccoon with a likely spinal deformity, went from a cellphone clip to hundreds of thousands of reactions and a neighborhood nickname.

Jimothy, a raccoon roaming Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, has become a viral fixation because of his unusually shortened body and the way neighbors have folded him into local lore. The animal was filmed Monday night by Kiana Hall, who said the tiny creature skittering out from under a car was clearly not a cat.

The raccoon’s appearance has prompted multiple descriptions of short-spine syndrome, or a possible rare congenital deformity of the spine. A veterinarian quoted in recent coverage said Jimothy may have a rare spinal condition, while other accounts described an abnormally shortened neck and a body shape that drew hundreds of thousands of online reactions. Some viewers have even compared him to a cryptid or mythic creature, a sign of how quickly a wildlife sighting can cross from neighborhood curiosity into internet spectacle.

Ballard residents have also been seeing Jimothy around their homes, which has deepened the sense that he belongs to the block as much as to the wild. Amanda, a reader who spoke to My Ballard, said she believes Jimothy was born in 2023 and that her family calls him Nubby. She described him as “very sweet and harmless.”

That mix of affection and fascination has turned Jimothy into more than a fleeting meme. He has become a test case for how communities respond to visibly disabled wild animals, especially when a clip of one animal can pull in national attention overnight. The reaction has leaned heavily toward care and enchantment, with Seattle residents treating the raccoon as a neighborhood regular and online audiences projecting personality onto a creature they will never meet.

At the same time, Jimothy’s popularity has pushed short-spine syndrome into the public eye. The condition is being discussed not as an internet punch line but as a congenital issue that can affect caniforms and other wildlife, and that framing matters in a city where urban animals are already navigating traffic, trash, and constant human attention. Jimothy’s rise has left Seattle with an unlikely mascot, but also with a familiar question for any city that adopts a wild creature as its own: how to admire an animal without forgetting it is still wildlife.