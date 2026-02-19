Fresh off their Super Bowl victory, the Seattle Seahawks are being put up for sale by Paul Allen’s estate, sparking concern and curiosity among fans and the NFL community.

The Seattle Seahawks, just ten days removed from their latest Super Bowl victory, have been officially put up for sale by the estate of Paul Allen, marking a significant moment for both the franchise and the NFL at large. As reported by both BBC and CNBC, the announcement follows the team's championship win, sending ripples through the fanbase and raising questions about the team's future ownership and direction.

Sale Follows Championship Success

The decision to sell comes at a time of celebration for Seattle, with the Seahawks still basking in the glow of their recent Super Bowl win. The timing is notable—just ten days after claiming the NFL’s top prize—and underscores the complexities involved when a storied franchise changes hands following a period of on-field success. Multiple outlets, including CNBC and BBC, confirm the process is being managed by the estate of Paul Allen, the late Microsoft co-founder who owned the team until his passing.

Ownership and Financial Impact

Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 and oversaw a period of transformation, culminating in multiple playoff runs and two Super Bowl victories. According to the official SEC filings and data from Statista, the franchise’s value has grown substantially over the past two decades, with recent valuations placing the Seahawks among the NFL’s most valuable teams. The sale is expected to attract significant interest from potential buyers, both for the team’s on-field pedigree and its strong market position in the Pacific Northwest.

Statista data shows the Seahawks’ franchise value has climbed from under $700 million in the early 2000s to over $4.5 billion in recent years.

in recent years. The Seahawks are consistently ranked among the league's most popular teams, boasting high attendance figures and a passionate fanbase. A recent Seattle Times report highlights their substantial economic impact on the region.

What’s Next for the Franchise?

While both BBC and CNBC highlight the anxiety among Seattle fans regarding potential changes in ownership, the process of selling an NFL team is complex and subject to league approval. The NFL’s official guidelines require that any sale be vetted by the league’s finance committee and approved by a majority of team owners, a process that can take several months or longer.

Fans and analysts are watching closely for signals about whether a potential buyer will prioritize keeping the team in Seattle and maintaining the franchise’s competitive momentum. The Seahawks’ situation is unique in that the sale comes immediately after a championship, increasing both the team’s allure and the stakes for its loyal supporters.

Fan Sentiment and Market Reaction

Reports from CNBC noted concern among fans over what new ownership could mean for the franchise’s identity, community engagement, and on-field direction. The Seahawks have long been known for their dedicated fanbase, the "12s," and a shift in stewardship could bring both opportunity and uncertainty. While no potential buyers have yet been named publicly, industry observers expect the sale to draw interest from both local and national investors, given the franchise’s strong financials and recent championship status.

Looking Ahead

The sale of the Seahawks marks a pivotal moment for the franchise and the city of Seattle. As the process unfolds, the NFL community will be closely watching both the outcome of the sale and its impact on the team’s future trajectory. For now, Seattle fans can celebrate their Super Bowl triumph even as they brace for a period of transition and uncertainty about who will next guide their beloved team.