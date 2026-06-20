Seattle to host six 2026 World Cup matches, a first for the city

Seattle turned decades of sellouts, supporter culture and club success into six World Cup matches at Lumen Field, its first time on soccer’s biggest stage.

Seattle’s World Cup case rested on more than a tournament logo. FIFA awarded the city six matches at the 2026 Men’s World Cup, including four group-stage games, a Round of 32 match and a Round of 16 match at Lumen Field, marking Seattle’s first time hosting the event.

That decision reflects a soccer market built over generations, not months. FIFA’s Seattle host-city guide traces the city’s game-day culture back through the NASL, USL-1 and MLS eras, noting that early Seattle Sounders crowds regularly topped 20,000 per game. By 2009, every MLS match in Seattle had sold out at 32,400, and a Chelsea-Barcelona friendly that year drew 65,000 fans.

The ceiling kept rising. Seattle Sounders FC drew 69,274 for the 2019 MLS Cup and 69,314 for the 2025 Leagues Cup final, both at Lumen Field. The numbers have helped define a civic identity in which soccer is no longer a niche import but a central piece of the city’s sports life, backed by a fan base that shows up in all weather and in all stages of the club’s rise.

Supporter culture has been reinforced by the Cascadia Cup rivalry, created in 2004 by supporters of the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps. In that triangle, Seattle has become a loud and durable soccer capital, with local loyalty spreading from club matches to major international fixtures. FIFA’s Seattle material now frames the city as one of the United States’ clearest examples of how consistent attendance, big-event experience and a deep club culture can build World Cup credibility long before the first whistle.

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SeattleFWC26, the city’s host-city organization, has cast the tournament as a civic legacy project centered on community, culture and children, with the stated aim to “bring Washington to the world.” That approach also extends beyond the stadium. Seattle Soccer Celebration at Pier 62, on Elliott Bay, is being promoted as a waterfront fan experience with a floating mini pitch, watch parties, music, food and culture, turning the shoreline into part of the World Cup footprint.

The match list underscores how much is coming to the city: Belgium-Egypt on June 15, 2026; USA-Australia on June 19, 2026; Bosnia and Herzegovina-Qatar on June 24, 2026; Egypt-Iran on June 27, 2026; a Round of 32 match on July 1, 2026; and a Round of 16 match on July 7, 2026. For Seattle, the World Cup will not arrive as a novelty. It will land in a city that has spent decades proving it was ready.