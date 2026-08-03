Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis welcome first baby together

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis have welcomed their first baby, closing a months-long celebrity-news rollout that moved from pregnancy confirmation to a Cannes bump reveal.

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis have welcomed their first baby together, closing a celebrity-news arc that had been building through pregnancy confirmation, red-carpet photos and carefully timed interviews. For entertainment desks, the story followed a familiar soft-news sequence: rumor, visibility, confirmation, then a final milestone.

Stan’s first public comments about fatherhood came in May 2026, when he said in a Deadline interview, “I want to be a good dad.” That same period gave the couple’s personal life a clearer public shape, after Wallis debuted her baby bump at the Kering Women in Motion Awards during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2026. People also covered the Cannes appearance, describing Wallis as showing off her bump beside Stan.

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The relationship itself had been kept relatively private before becoming more visible in 2024. Entertainment Weekly traced the pair’s romance rumors back to 2022, while People said Stan and Wallis first began dating that same year. E! News added that the couple were expecting their first baby together after almost four years of dating, a timeline that helped frame the pregnancy as a long-running celebrity narrative rather than a sudden announcement.

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That is part of why this genre still performs so reliably for entertainment outlets. A high-profile couple can feed a sequence of incremental, easily packaged updates, from first sightings to public confirmations to a birth announcement. In this case, the details were straightforward and limited, but the news still carried the elements that keep soft-news coverage moving: recognizable names, a milestone moment, a Cannes backdrop and a quote that gave Stan’s fatherhood remarks a personal anchor.