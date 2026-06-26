Seck gives Senegal historic early lead against Iraq in World Cup debut

Seck’s early header from a Camara corner put Senegal in front and opened a first-time World Cup meeting with Iraq on a historic note.

Abdoulaye Seck turned Lamine Camara’s corner into an instant statement, climbing to head Senegal ahead inside the opening minutes against Iraq at Toronto Stadium. The goal gave Senegal the first breakthrough in a Group I match that FIFA had already marked as the first men’s World Cup meeting between the two sides.

The finish exposed Iraq’s setup on the dead ball from the start. Camara delivered the corner into the area, Seck won the aerial duel and Senegal punished the space before Iraq could settle into shape. With the ball arriving from the flank and the header executed in the box, Senegal showed early that its set-piece delivery could stress Iraq’s defending all afternoon.

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The timing mattered as much as the technique. The match was played on June 26, 2026, with kickoff set for 15:00 in Toronto, 19:00 in Dakar and 22:00 in Baghdad, closing the group stage for both teams in Group I. Senegal arrived after a 3-1 loss to France in its opener, while Iraq entered after a 4-1 defeat to Norway, leaving both sides searching for points and control in their final group game.

For Senegal, the goal also underlined the value of a squad built for moments like this. Pape Thiaw’s tournament group included Seck, Camara, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaïla Sarr, and FIFA had also listed Senegal among the teams that entered the World Cup with a provisional 28-man squad. That depth gave Senegal multiple routes to threaten, but the early pattern against Iraq pointed most sharply to the air, where Seck and Camara combined to make the difference.

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The opening goal gave Senegal a tactical edge that could shape the rest of the match. Iraq had already been forced to chase after conceding first in a game built around control and margins, and Senegal’s willingness to attack set pieces from the start suggested the aerial pressure would remain central as the group-stage finale unfolded.