Secret Service agent arrested in Florida hazing case, student nearly died

A Secret Service agent was among three men arrested after a Florida fraternity hazing left a University of Miami law student with kidney failure.

A U.S. Secret Service agent was among three men arrested in South Florida after a days-long fraternity hazing ritual left a University of Miami law student hospitalized with kidney failure. The alleged abuse in Sweetwater, in Miami-Dade County, included repeated beatings with canes and paddles, and the men faced felony charges.

The case pushes the scrutiny beyond a single fraternity house and into the federal workplace. One of the arrested men was identified as a Secret Service agent, or employee, raising questions about off-duty conduct, internal vetting and how closely federal agencies monitor the behavior of personnel away from duty. Sweetwater sits near the University of Miami campus area, where the student was identified in coverage as a law student.

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The student survived the ordeal, but only after a medical emergency that made the incident a near-fatal example of the kind of hazing that college officials and lawmakers have warned can turn deadly. The reporting described the ritual as brutal and days-long, a sequence of abuse that escalated until hospitalization and kidney failure forced the case into criminal court rather than campus discipline.

Florida has seen this pattern before. In 2017, Florida State University student Andrew Coffey died in a hazing case that led to nine men being charged, a reminder that the state’s fraternities have repeatedly drawn law enforcement attention after rituals crossed into violence. The Sweetwater arrests add another chapter to that record, with a federal officer now among those accused in a case that ended in serious injury before it ended in handcuffs.

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The arrests underscore a recurring failure point for institutions that are supposed to intervene earlier. Universities often handle fraternity misconduct through discipline, while police step in once injuries are severe; in this case, the escalation reached kidney failure before the system stopped it.