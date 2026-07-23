Secret Service investigates alleged leak in JD Vance detail

A Secret Service review put a Vance detail agent on leave after a suspected leak tied to travel details, renewing scrutiny of the agency's security culture.

The Secret Service said a member of Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail was under investigation for “compromising operational and information security,” and the agent was placed on administrative leave amid an internal review. A source familiar with the matter said the agent was suspected of leaking information for a news story that included details about Vance’s travel, while a second source said officials had identified a person believed to have leaked information about the vice president.

The review was being conducted by the Secret Service itself, underscoring the sensitivity of any disclosure tied to the sitting vice president’s movements. One related image showed Vance at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin on July 8, 2026, a reminder that routine travel by senior officials depends on tightly controlled protective planning, advance coordination, and disciplined handling of operational details.

The episode also revived attention on an earlier breach allegation involving Vance’s security team. On January 14, 2026, the Washington Examiner reported that a Secret Service agent assigned to Vance had been suspended after allegedly discussing “sensitive security info” in an undercover video. That earlier case made this latest investigation harder to dismiss as an isolated personnel dispute, because it again placed scrutiny on the guardrails around information handling inside the vice president’s detail.

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The Secret Service has faced sustained pressure to show that it can police its own culture after the July 13, 2024 attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. In a one-year update released in July 2025, the agency said it had faced questions about organizational culture, executive oversight, operational leadership, and employee actions after the attack. A separate July 2025 report from GAO identified gaps in policy and threat information sharing that hindered efforts to secure a 2024 Trump campaign rally, adding another layer to concerns about how well security information moves through the system.

Taken together, the Vance investigation, the earlier suspension, and the post-Butler reviews point to the same institutional problem: the Secret Service is being judged not only on whether it can protect senior officials, but on whether it can prevent sensitive information from leaking out of the very details assigned to keep them safe.