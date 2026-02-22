Secret Service Shoots Armed Intruder at Mar-a-Lago

A man wielding a shotgun was fatally shot by Secret Service agents after breaching security at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, authorities report.

Secret Service agents shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun after he breached the security perimeter at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Saturday, according to multiple news outlets and official statements. The incident, confirmed by both the BBC and the New York Post, marked a rare security breach at one of the nation’s most closely guarded private residences.

Man Fatally Shot After Breaking Perimeter

According to reports from both BBC and the New York Post, the shooting occurred after an armed individual attempted to enter the Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida. The man, who was carrying a shotgun, was confronted by members of the U.S. Secret Service protective mission. When the suspect failed to comply with commands and continued forward, agents discharged their weapons, fatally wounding him.

Both outlets confirmed the suspect was armed with a shotgun.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Security Protocols and Official Response

The Secret Service’s protective mission includes the defense of former presidents and their family members, with Mar-a-Lago serving as Donald Trump’s primary residence since leaving office. The agency’s use of force is governed by Justice Department policy, which allows lethal force to protect protectees and agents from imminent threats. Incidents involving force are subject to internal review and, where applicable, external investigation.

Saturday’s shooting highlights ongoing challenges faced by federal protection teams. According to FBI data on law enforcement officer assaults, Secret Service agents and other federal officers regularly confront armed suspects during high-profile assignments. The most recent Secret Service threat assessment report also shows that public figures’ residences remain attractive targets for would-be attackers, underscoring the need for robust security protocols.

Background: Mar-a-Lago Security and Legal Framework

Mar-a-Lago has been at the center of national attention due to its status as the home of a former president and its role in ongoing political and legal matters. The Code of Federal Regulations outlines the Secret Service’s authority to protect former presidents and secure their residences by any means necessary, including the use of force to neutralize active threats.

Past incidents at presidential residences have prompted staffing reviews and increased training for agents assigned to high-risk posts.

National statistics show that justifiable homicides by law enforcement remain relatively rare, with federal agents accounting for a small portion of those cases.

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not released the identity of the intruder pending notification of relatives. Both the Secret Service and local law enforcement are conducting investigations, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting. The agencies have pledged transparency and cooperation with any external oversight bodies reviewing the response.

Incidents like this reinforce the high-stakes environment in which federal protection teams operate. As security threats continue to evolve, the Secret Service’s role in defending current and former leaders remains critical—and subject to intense scrutiny after any use of lethal force.