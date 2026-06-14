Security tightens in San Antonio, New York ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 5

Security teams in San Antonio and New York tightened plans after fan violence, a court intrusion and a 107-106 Knicks comeback that left Game 5 on edge.

Security crews in San Antonio and New York City tightened their plans ahead of Game 5 between the Spurs and Knicks as the Finals turned into a public-safety test as much as a championship series. The atmosphere had already grown volatile after fan violence outside Madison Square Garden earlier in the week, and officials were forced to adjust to a crowd scene that had become unusually charged on and off the court.

Game 4 only intensified that pressure. The Knicks beat the Spurs 107-106 on June 10 after erasing a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, to take a 3-1 lead and move within one win of their first title since 1973. The matchup itself carried historic weight as a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, but the security posture was shaped just as much by recent incidents as by the basketball.

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The league had already moved hard on one of those incidents. After a fan ran onto the court during Game 1 and briefly disrupted play while trying to take a selfie near Victor Wembanyama, the National Basketball Association banned two fans for life. One person was arrested after breaching security and approaching the playing surface during the fourth quarter, and the disruption lasted 1 minute, 29 seconds before play resumed. That episode pushed the Finals closer to the kind of perimeter control usually associated with major political gatherings than with a routine sports event.

New York’s response showed how quickly crowd management had become part of the story. The planned watch party outside Madison Square Garden for Game 3 was canceled because President Donald Trump attended the game, and city officials shifted public viewing to Bryant Park, Wollman Rink in Central Park and Brooklyn Bowl. The Bryant Park event was free, required registration and was capped at 5,000 people, a sign that officials were trying to keep the celebration accessible while limiting the risk of overcrowding or disorder.

Photo by Joshua Brown

The political and logistical strain did not end there. Fans booed Trump when he appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem at Game 3, underscoring how visible the Finals had become. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also criticized reports that Ticketmaster and the Spurs barred buyers living more than 150 miles from San Antonio from purchasing Game 5 tickets, a restriction that added another layer of frustration for traveling Knicks fans and highlighted the security and access burden now surrounding the series.