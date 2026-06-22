Seedcamp raises $320 million to expand transatlantic US presence

Seedcamp’s $320 million raise pairs new early-stage money with a bigger U.S. push, betting Europe’s best founders will scale across the Atlantic sooner.

Seedcamp has raised $320 million and is using the new capital to widen a U.S. footprint built around what it calls a “Transatlantic Bridge.” The move marks a clear shift for the London-based firm, which spent 18 years concentrated on Europe but now wants to connect founders to American capital, customers and hires much earlier in their journey.

The new money is split between $220 million for Seedcamp VII, its flagship first-check vehicle, and $100 million for its Select fund, which will follow portfolio winners as they move toward Series B and beyond. Seedcamp said its seven-person investment team will back founders from the first check through the next financing stages, with the U.S. expansion centered on a dedicated New York office and supported by existing presence in New York and Miami.

The firm is making that bet from a stronger balance sheet than ever. Seedcamp said it now manages more than $1 billion in assets under management, while Fund III has returned more than 13x DPI to limited partners and Fund IV is above 5x net TVPI. Founded in 2007 with a $2.5 million first fund, Seedcamp has grown into one of Europe’s most durable early-stage investors, a position that gives the new transatlantic push more weight than a simple fundraise.

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The strategy also reflects how startup scaling has changed. Seedcamp said it wants to help “born global” European founders reach the U.S. market earlier, rather than waiting until they are already large enough to justify a move. Managing Partner Reshma Sohoni said the firm wants to make sure ambitious founders are “in the room where it matters from the very start,” while Managing Partner Carlos Espinal said the next 20 years of European tech will create companies that define entire industries globally from day one.

Seedcamp’s portfolio gives that argument practical backing. The firm said it has backed more than 500 companies, including Revolut, Wise, UiPath, Synthesia and Fluidstack, and highlighted recent investments in BioOrbit, Sunrise Robotics and Dust. It had more than 460 companies in its portfolio in 2023, alongside nine unicorns and two publicly listed companies, after closing Fund VI at $180 million in May 2023 with backing from more than 200 investors.

Source: beehiiv.com

The broader implication is that Europe’s strongest startups may no longer treat the U.S. as a later destination. If Seedcamp’s model works, the next generation of founders will raise in Europe, sell in the U.S. sooner and decide where to build from both sides of the Atlantic.