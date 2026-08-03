Semenyo praises Maresca’s detailed style as Manchester City settle in

Semenyo called Maresca’s methods “very good, very detailed” as City weigh a Guardiola-like tactical reset and a £65 million move for the Bournemouth winger.

Antoine Semenyo said Manchester City’s players are enjoying Enzo Maresca’s first couple of weeks at the helm, calling the Italian’s style of play “music to my ears”. In a Manchester City official interview published on July 30, 2026, the Bournemouth winger said Maresca has “an eye for detail”, wants everything to be right and has already made the sessions feel “very good, very detailed”.

The comments matter because Maresca arrives with a defined tactical reputation, not a blank slate. A Premier League coaching analysis published on January 10, 2025 described his work as structured and possession-based after his title-winning Championship season with Leicester City and his early spell at Chelsea, where the style drew mixed reactions from supporters. Semenyo’s comparison of Maresca’s approach to Pep Guardiola’s puts City’s new manager in the same conversation as the system that shaped the club’s recent dominance.

For City, the important question is how quickly that detail-heavy model can take hold across the squad. Semenyo said Maresca gave him a couple of weeks to relax and reset before he rejoined the group, and that his body felt good on return. That kind of managed re-entry suggests a manager who is already asking players to absorb patterns, timing and positioning before the season starts in earnest, rather than relying on loose summer fitness work.

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Semenyo is also relevant because City’s interest in him has been building around the same time as Maresca’s arrival. ESPN said Manchester City were making progress on a move for the Bournemouth winger in 2026, while Chelsea decided against pursuing him after making an initial enquiry in December 2025. One report put a £65 million release clause in Semenyo’s Bournemouth contract in January, a figure that underlines the scale of the decision if City turn admiration into a bid.

That combination of tactical fit and recruitment pressure is the early test for City’s title defense. Semenyo’s praise suggests Maresca’s methods can land quickly with players who are used to Guardiola-like demands, but it also raises the bar for the rest of the attack, where a possession-first system usually rewards precision and punishes hesitation. If City want the same control that carried Guardiola’s teams through previous title races, Maresca’s “eye for detail” will have to translate from training ground repetition into points.