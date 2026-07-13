Sen. Lindsey Graham dies as U.S. launches new strikes on Iran

Lindsey Graham died at 71 just as U.S. forces hit Iran again after attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday evening at 71, and his office said the South Carolina Republican had suffered a brief and sudden illness. CBS News said preliminary medical examiner findings pointed to an aortic dissection, while Reuters said the cause was described as a heart ailment related to hardening of the arteries. Tributes from U.S. and world leaders began Sunday, and Senate leaders quickly moved to praise Graham’s long influence on national defense and the judiciary. He had been booked for Sunday television before his death, underscoring how abruptly the news hit Washington.

Graham’s death removes one of the Senate’s most recognizable foreign-policy hawks and a four-term Republican voice from South Carolina at a volatile moment for the chamber. John Thune and other Senate leaders now face the loss of a senior member who frequently helped shape debate on defense, judicial nominations and the use of American power abroad. In a political year already defined by instability, Graham’s absence leaves Republicans without one of their most forceful public advocates for a hawkish national security line.

Photo by Forest Katsch

At the same time, the U.S. military launched another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, including a Cyprus-flagged container ship. U.S. officials said the strikes targeted air defenses, radar, anti-ship missile sites and other military assets. CENTCOM described the operation as a response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels, widening a cycle of retaliation that has already pushed tensions in the Gulf higher.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Strait of Hormuz remains the critical pressure point in that confrontation. CENTCOM said more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude had passed through the waterway since early May, a reminder of how quickly military escalation there can ripple through global oil and trade markets. Iran has said the strait was closed, while the United States has kept up its attacks in response to maritime strikes. Graham’s death removes a longtime Senate champion of a hard line on Iran just as the White House confronts a new round of strikes and the possibility of still wider fallout.