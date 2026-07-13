Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after sudden illness

Lindsey Graham died at 71 after a brief and sudden illness, just after returning from Ukraine. His death came as U.S. forces struck Iran and Wimbledon crowned new champions.

Sen. Lindsey Graham died at 71 after a brief and sudden illness, ending a Senate career that began in 2003 and made him one of Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress. Graham’s office said he died on Saturday, July 11, 2026, and early reports said emergency responders were called to his Capitol Hill home after a reported cardiac arrest.

Graham’s death immediately reverberated through Republican politics in South Carolina and Washington, where Trump and Gov. Henry McMaster were among the first to respond. As a four-term Republican senator, Graham had become a fixture in the party’s foreign policy debates, and his last known travel before his death had been a trip to Ukraine, a detail that underscored how deeply he remained engaged in the war and in U.S. policy toward Europe.

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That foreign policy backdrop turned even sharper over the same weekend, as the United States launched a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran. U.S. Central Command said the action came in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that carries major consequences for global energy flows and shipping. The renewed strikes further strained an already fragile ceasefire and followed an earlier exchange of fire between the United States and Iran in late June, keeping pressure high in a region where even a narrow escalation can ripple into oil markets and broader security planning.

Photo by ale.studio_17 .

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Outside politics and conflict, Wimbledon closed its 2026 Championships with two results that will shape the sport’s record books. Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev in the men’s final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, becoming the 10th man in the Open Era to defend the Wimbledon men’s singles title and adding his fifth Grand Slam. In the women’s final, Linda Nosková defeated Karolína Muchová in an all-Czech match after surviving a dramatic comeback and five missed championship points, winning her first Grand Slam title and becoming the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since Petra Kvitová in 2011.