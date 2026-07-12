Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71, prompting tributes across Washington and Kyiv

Lindsey Graham died at 71 after a brief illness, triggering tributes from Trump, Zelenskyy and NATO allies as his Ukraine push and GOP security role ended abruptly.

Lindsey Graham died Saturday after a brief and sudden illness, and the loss of the 71-year-old South Carolina senator sent immediate shockwaves through Washington, Kyiv and other allied capitals. His office said his family asked for privacy and that no further details were immediately available.

Graham had been one of the Republican Party’s most recognizable voices on foreign policy and national security for two decades. First elected to the Senate in 2002, he was serving his fourth term and was preparing to seek a fifth in November. Over that time he became a central figure in fights over war, sanctions and American alliances, while also rising to lead the Senate Budget Committee and, from 2019 to 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Tributes quickly reflected the breadth of Graham’s influence. President Donald Trump called him “one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known” and a “true American Patriot.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Graham’s service in the Air Force and Congress carried him to “far-flung regions of the world,” adding that his imprint on the judiciary, national defense and South Carolina would last for generations. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called him a fierce fighter for South Carolina and America.

The strongest response came from the foreign leaders Graham spent years courting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met Graham twice in the week before his death, said Graham was “a true defender of freedom.” Zelenskyy said Graham had visited Ukraine 10 times since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and that the two were in constant dialogue. In Kyiv just before his death, Graham announced that lawmakers and the White House had reached an agreement on a Russian sanctions bill that the president would support, a deal that now stands as one of his final major actions.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Leaders in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Israel and other NATO countries also praised Graham as a steadfast friend of trans-Atlantic relations. Their statements underscored how deeply he had tied himself to the defense of Ukraine, NATO’s eastern flank and the U.S.-Israel alliance. Israeli leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, joined the tributes, reflecting Graham’s long role as a Republican bridge between Capitol Hill and America’s closest security partners.

Graham’s domestic legacy was equally consequential. As Judiciary Committee chairman, he helped steer the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and earlier blocked Merrick Garland’s path to the Supreme Court. Emergency personnel responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill home, and he was scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning. With his death, Republicans lose one of their most forceful and consistent advocates for an interventionist, alliance-driven foreign policy.