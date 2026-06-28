Sen. Roger Marshall calls U.S.-Iran war a mop-up operation

Roger Marshall said the U.S.-Iran war was in a “mop-up operation” phase even as fresh strikes hit Kuwait and Bahrain.

Sen. Roger Marshall said the U.S.-Iran war had entered a “mop-up operation” phase as fresh strikes rippled across the Gulf, underscoring how quickly political language has moved ahead of the military picture. Speaking on NBC News’ Meet the Press, the Kansas Republican said, “The major war is over, and think of this as almost just a mop up operation,” while also saying he did not believe the conflict was fully “over.”

Marshall’s remarks came after the United States launched another round of strikes on Iran and after renewed fighting around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that handles a major share of global energy traffic. On June 26, the U.S. struck Iranian missile and drone sites after a drone attack on a cargo ship in the strait, a move that showed the conflict was still active even as some lawmakers described it as winding down.

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The escalation did not stop at sea. After the latest U.S. strikes, Kuwait and Bahrain came under attack from Iranian missiles and drones, according to reporting on June 28, widening the conflict’s reach across the Gulf and raising the risk of a broader regional confrontation. The back-and-forth has made the gap between ceasefire talk and battlefield reality harder to ignore.

That gap has been visible for weeks. On June 14, the United States and Iran reached an agreement to end fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but later reporting described the ceasefire as fragile and vulnerable to further attacks. On June 23, talks to finalize a war-ending deal were clouded by disputes over nuclear inspections, showing that diplomacy and combat were proceeding at the same time rather than one replacing the other.

Eric Connolly, U.S. House Office of Photography via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The war had already been grinding on for months by early June, when Al Jazeera and CNN marked its 100-day point. The Strait of Hormuz remained at the center of the crisis throughout, not just as a military flashpoint but as a global energy chokepoint whose security shaped the stakes for shipping, fuel markets and regional stability. Marshall’s framing of the conflict as a mop-up operation lands as a political verdict before the public has a full accounting of what has been achieved, what remains exposed and how much more could still go wrong.